[SBS Star] "My Head Stopped" Lee Je Hoon Recalls Being Frozen in Front of Kim Hye Soo

Actor Lee Je Hoon describes the moment his head stopped working in front of actress Kim Hye Soo.On April 19, Lee Je Hoon made a guest appearance on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'.The actor received much love with his recent success with the SBS series 'Taxi Driver 2'."We appreciate your viewing and loving our series. I hope to have another season.", he expressed gratitude to the viewers.He unraveled behind stories of co-stars he met throughout 12 years of his career.12 years have passed but he still thinks of Suzy as an 18-year-old who he filmed 'Architecture 101' with.Even though Lee Je Hoon seemed much younger than his actual age in the film, he says the 10-year gap was a little steep."She was 18 and I was 28 years old. I felt like an old man next to her.", he recalled.Now 40, the actor said, "I remember rambling ridiculous jokes to be friendly. But as I think of it now, she might have thought, 'What's wrong with the old guy?'"Another work that marked his name to the public was the tvN series 'Signal' in which he co-starred with the iconic actress, Kim Hye Soo.Lee Je Hoon, a big admirer of hers, recounted the moment when he got dumbstruck in acting a sequence with her."I don't generally make many mistakes. But as I looked into her face to say the line, my head went totally blank. Since I am a fan of hers it was hard to get hold of myself.", the actor confessed.As the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok asked him about her response, Lee Je Hoon recalled, "She called me 'honey'.""I adopted the word 'honey' since I liked the way she said it. Now I call the staff that way."He then added, "If I have one wish for my acting life, it would be to once again present a story with Kim Hye Soo in 'Singnal'.""I will be waiting for the second season as a fan.", Yu Jae Seok cheered the actor's wish.(Credit = tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'SBS Drama' 'tvN drama' YouTube, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)