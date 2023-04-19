[SBS Star] "In the Past Months…" 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae Admits to a Certain Slump

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jung Jae confessed he is experiencing a certain type of slump.On April 18, the Artist Company YouTube account uploaded a video titled 'Lee Jung Jae in Seoul'.The video featured a collage of footage taken during his brief visit to Korea while filming the upcoming Disney+ series 'The Acolyte', which is part of the 'Star Wars' franchise.During a break, the staff informed him that his learning of how to snap a selfie is gaining quite attention.It goes back to August of last year when Lee Jung Jae starred in SBS' television show 'Master in the House' with actor Jung Woo Sung.The two actors are widely known as best friends and co-owners of their agency, Artist Company.They received a demand gathered from all their employees: 'Please improve your selfies'.One of the cast, DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT, commented that their selfies lack desperation.He claimed Lee Jung Jae's selfie is worse because he does not even show the "will to capture the face".The two hopeless actors then received a selfie tutorial from the K-pop star.Back to the video, the staff encouraged him to share his selfie with his fans on social media."Please upload more selfies.", was the staff's request.Lee Jung Jae then explained why he did not post selfies despite learning how to take a good one."I am not posting on Instagram because I haven't been taking any pictures.", he stated."Concept, method, and plan, those are the things that I don't possess.", the actor explained he does not have any clue about social media.The actor stated that he attempted several times to take glamorous shots but ended up empty-handed."I tried taking street selfies but I hated the angle. It made me keep thinking, 'Why on earth do I have to capture my face and post it?'", said Lee Jung Jae.According to him, he wants to post something but it became increasingly difficult."I'd been updating my fans on my recent events via Instagram for a while. But I couldn't post anything in recent few months since there was no 'post material' short videos or pictures that I liked.""There's also hesitation.", the actor continued, "Doubts like, 'Would people like this post?', keep creeping in and preventing me from posting. I am experiencing some kind of a social media slump'.""But I will summon my courage and try to post pictures with variety.", the actor promised the fans.(Credit= Artist Company, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube, 'from_jjlee' Instagram)(SBS Star)