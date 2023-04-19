뉴스
[SBS Star] JISOO's Sister Takes Part in 'FLOWER' Challenge; Her Beauty Mesmerizes Many
[SBS Star] JISOO's Sister Takes Part in 'FLOWER' Challenge; Her Beauty Mesmerizes Many

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.19
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's older sister Kim Ji-yoon participated in 'FLOWER' challenge, and all fans are captivated by her beauty. 

On April 18, Kim Ji-yoon posted a short video of herself on her Instagram. 

The video was of her standing in front of a bunch of beautiful red flowers and large mirror. 

As she saw pretty flowers, it seemed as though she was instantly reminded of JISOO's latest solo release 'FLOWER' that she dropped on March 31. 

Using one of the flowers there, Kim Ji-yoon filmed herself moving to the highlight choreography of 'FLOWER'. 

Along with the video, she wrote, "I know it doesn't really sync well, but I still enjoyed myself doing it. I just wanted to join 'FLOWER' challenge too."
Kim Ji-yoon
Since Kim Ji-yoon is not a performer like her sister JISOO, she looked quite stiff while doing the moves. 

Not only that, but she also had an awkward and shy smile on her face. 

But the sisters definitely had one thing in common: their gorgeous looks with cuteness written all over them. 

It was hard to fail noticing her beauty while watching her 'FLOWER' challenge. 

Even though she was not perfect with her choreography, she looked so cute due to her innate cuteness as well―just like the one JISOO has. 

Upon watching Kim Ji-yoon's 'FLOWER' challenge, K-pop fans could not stop going on about how beautiful and lovely she was in the video.  

They gathered at the comment section together, and flooded it with comments such as, "Your cute challenge made my day, unnie!", "Oh, you should totally dance to 'FLOWER' with JISOO together!", "Whoa! How are you so good-looking?!" and so on. 
 

Born in 1990, Kim Ji-yoon used to be a flight attendant; she quit her job after marrying her husband and giving birth to their first child. 

She currently has two children, and works as a freelance model. 

Previously in 2019, Kim Ji-yoon actually featured in KBS' television show 'Trio's Childcare Challenge'; at that time, it was revealed that she was referred to as 'Gunpo Han Hyo Joo' in her town for showing such a strong resemblance to actress Han Hyo Joo. 
Kim Ji-yoon
Kim Ji-yoon
(Credit= 'jiyyoon_s2' Instagram, '스브스케이팝 X INKIGAYO' YouTube, KBS Trio's Childcare Challenge) 

(SBS Star) 
