[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Tells Why 'Jinny's Kitchen' Would Not Be Complete Without BTS V

Actor Park Seo Jun told why 'Jinny's Kitchen' would not have been complete without V of K-pop boy group BTS.In the afternoon of April 18, Park Seo Jun was at one coffee shop for an interview with the press.During the interview, Park Seo Jun talked about his current television show 'Jinny's Kitchen', which has been very popular lately.'Jinny's Kitchen' follows the cast in their journey to a foreign destination―Mexico―where they open a pop-up Korean fast food restaurant for several days.The cast includes Park Seo Jun, V, actress Jung Yu-mi and actors Lee Seo Jin and Choi Woo Shik; Park Seo Jun is the head chef, and V is the intern at their restaurant.Thinking back to the time when he was busily working in Mexico, Park Seo Jun chuckled and shared a surprising number of ramyeon (instant noodles) he cooked at that time."I think I made over 100 bowls of ramyeon while I was there. I feel like I cooked my whole life-worth of ramyeon at the restaurant. I usually have like one packet of ramyeon every month, so..."Then, Park Seo Jun shared the responsibility that he felt for the dishes that he cooked for the customers, "I tried to get things done as fast as I could, because I didn't want to make the customers wait. And since it may be the only Korean dish they'll ever have in their lives, I wanted to cook well for them every time."He continued, "Yes, I know that we don't serve anything fancy, but I really wanted to present all the dishes nicely, and also make them taste good. I'm not sure if it was my area to feel responsible for representing Korean food, but I had this sense of duty. I felt very responsible."After that, Park Seo Jun reacted positively to V joining the show, "V and I are close, so I know how hard he tried throughout our shooting. He provided a good balance to our show. If you have been watching our show from the start, you'll know our work process, but...""'Jinny's Kitchen' wouldn't have been the same without V, especially in terms of entertainment. It would have been a big loss for us if he wasn't with us. Thanks to his presence, I had much more fun as well. I believe a little bit of conflict brings the show to perfection.", he added.To this, one reporter asked, "Does your approval mean V is promoted to an assistant chef?"Park Seo Jun shook with laughter, then flatly claimed, "No. I do think he showed a great performance in the kitchen; he was certainly outstanding. He did his best, and I'm fully aware of it. But it's still way too early for promotion."(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen)(SBS Star)