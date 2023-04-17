[SBS Star] JISOO Shares the Weird Habit She Developed After Becoming 'Dior' Global Ambassador

이미지 확대하기

After becoming 'Dior' global ambassador, JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK said to have developed a strange habit.On April 14, entertainer Park Myung-soo shared a new video on his YouTube, featuring him and JISOO's recent conversation.During their conversation, Park Myung-soo mentioned JISOO being the global ambassador of French designer brand 'Dior' for fashion and beauty since 2021.It appeared like Park Myung-soo had a question in mind that he had been meaning to ask JISOO, "Okay, 'Dior' global ambassador, I have a question for you. Are the posters of you everywhere at luxury department stores even in other countries?"JISOO laughed at his random but cute question, then answered, "Well, yes. Some of them have my posters up, while others don't. If I happen to hear that they're up somewhere, I sometimes even go and check them out with my own eyes. I don't know why, but I tend to do that now."Then, JISOO talked about becoming the cover star of the March 2023 edition of VOGUE France, and that also made her do something odd.JISOO laughingly stated, "After the March issue was out, I went around book stores to check whether all their windows were clean, so that everyone could see the cover of the magazine well from the outside."With a chuckle, Park Myung-soo asked, "Do any of shop assistants recognize you at all? How do they react when you walk into the store?"JISOO responded, "When they do, I usually just go, 'Yes.' But when they get confused, not sure if it really is me, I would tell them, 'Yes, you're right. That's me.'", wrapping up the topic; their talk ended here.Later on this day, on his radio show, Park Myung-soo revealed what it was like to meet JISOO for his YouTube show.Park Myung-soo complimented JISOO's beauty as well as her personality, "JISOO was beautiful. She was also really easy-going and friendly. When I met her, she felt more like a production staff to me than a world-class star. She was overall a very awesome person."(Credit= '할명수' YouTube, 'dior' Twitter, KBS Cool FM Radio Show)(SBS Star)