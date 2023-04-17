뉴스
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Wants Choo Sa Rang to Become a Model; She Is Into Modeling Too
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.17 14:06
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared that he would like to see his daughter Choo Sa Rang in the modeling business in the future just like her mother. 

On April 15 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', a day in the life of Choo Sung Hoon was shown. 

On this day, Choo Sung Hoon was seen working out with his 10-year friend actor Im Siwan, and having some Korean barbecue afterward.

While having barbecue together, Im Siwan asked Choo Sung Hoon if Choo Sa Rang is doing well. 

Choo Sung Hoon smiled as soon as he heard her name, and told him, "She's in Japan at the moment, just busy studying and using her phone/iPad."

Then, Im Siwan expressed disappointment about missing the opportunity to see her the last time she visited Korea, "Ah, I really want to see her. I certainly will have to the next time she comes." 
Choo Sung Hoon
In response to this, Choo Sung Hoon shared something that made Im Siwan go "Wow! Really?" 

He commented, "Next time when she comes here, I want to take her to a modeling agency, and make her learn how to model well. She's been taking a keen interest in modeling these days. So, I'm thinking about doing that the next time she's in Korea." 

He continued, "She told me that she doesn't want to go into mixed martial arts or something related to exercising. She would hate it, she says. Since she's good at speaking English, it would be nice for her to get a job that will allow her to gain attention from anywhere around the world."

After that, Choo Sung Hoon explained that Choo Sa Rang is the most comfortable using English out of the three languages that she speaks―Korean, Japanese and English. 
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sa Rang's mother is Yano Shiho, a top model in Japan, and she takes her figure after her; Choo Sa Rang is known her being very slim and tall with long legs. 

(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, 'shiho_style' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
