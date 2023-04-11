[SBS Star] Lee Do Hyun Says to Have Joined Every 'The Glory' Gathering Im Ji Yeon Went to Before Dating

이미지 확대하기

It was revealed that actor Lee Do Hyun joined every gathering that actress Im Ji Yeon went to before they started dating each other.On April 7, IHQ aired the second episode of their television show 'Too Much Talker'.In this episode, one of the hosts reporter Choi Jung-ah shared something about 'The Glory' couple that immediately made the viewers give their full concentration.Back on April 1, news outlet Dispatch released paparazzi photos of Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon getting off the same car at a parking lot.At that time, the two stars looked like they were trying to hide themselves from any eyes around.The news outlet reported that their romance began following the shooting of Netflix's mega-hit series 'The Glory' when they gathered for a workshop.But in 'The Glory', they did not actually get to work much on site, since there were not many scenes in the series where their characters met.Lee Do Hyun played the role of 'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong', who helped 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) pay her high school bullies back.Im Ji Yeon played 'Park Yeon-jin', the leader of the bullies―the biggest antagonist of 'Moon Dong-eun'.About the couple, the show's another host Hwang Young-jin said, "It feels like actor-actress couples usually go from 'getting to know each other' to 'in a relationship with one another' in a very slow manner."Choi Jung-ah responded, "Ah yes, that's generally the case. But for Im Ji Hyun and Lee Do Hyun, it was probably hard to take the same steps, because they were 'caught'; they pretty much had no choice but to admit their relationship right away."Apparently though, there were some sparks between the two during the shooting despite the fact they did not really work with each other.Choi Jung-ah also noted that all the cast members of 'The Glory' had an amazing chemistry, and they often met up together outside work.She added that Lee Do Hyun never once flaked on the gatherings and he had a good reason for that, "It was probably to become closer to Im Ji Yeon.""What I found out that he always attended the gatherings that Im Ji Yeon attended.", she explained with a smile.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)