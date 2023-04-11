뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Wife-to-be Looks Just like BTS JUNGKOOK in His Early Debut Days?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Wife-to-be Looks Just like BTS JUNGKOOK in His Early Debut Days?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.11 13:46 View Count
[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-taks Wife-to-be Looks Just like BTS JUNGKOOK in His Early Debut Days?
Actor Shim Hyung-tak's fiancée is gaining attention for her striking resemblance to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On April 10 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic', Shim Hyung-tak revealed his Japanese girlfriend for the first time. 

Previously in the beginning of the month, Shim Hyung-tak announced marriage with his 4-year non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend in July. 

At that time, he shared that they first met each other when he visited Japan for a television show recording, and went to at a local toy store―her workplace. 

Since they are both into animation and the toys and figures that went along with it, they got along well from the beginning. 

▶ [SBS Star] 'Anime Nerd' Shim Hyung-tak to Marry a Japanese Toy Store Employee in July
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
In this episode of 'Chosun's Real Romantic', Shim Hyung-tak introduced his bride-to-be to the viewers, "This is Hirai Saya from Japan. She's going to be my wife soon." 

Then, he said that he actually fell for her as soon as he saw her; he explained, "It was love at first sight." 

As some K-pop fans who were watching the show looked at her, they could not stop thinking that she reminded them of a K-pop star. 

At first, they could not think of who the exact K-pop star was, but a little while later, they all went, "Oh, it's JUNGKOOK!" 
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
One of them made screenshots of Shim Hyung-tak's girlfriend, then posted them on a popular online community with a comment, "Is it just me, or do I see JUNGKOOK in Shim Hyung-tak's fiancée?"

The post quickly became one of the top posts on the website; thousands of comments were left under the post. 

The majority of the comments said that they could see JUNGKOOK; not present JUNGKOOK though, more like JUNGKOOK from the past, especially in his early debut days. 

They were taken aback at how much they resembled one another, and many expressed their hope for them to meet in the near future. 
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.