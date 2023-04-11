[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Wife-to-be Looks Just like BTS JUNGKOOK in His Early Debut Days?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Shim Hyung-tak's fiancée is gaining attention for her striking resemblance to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.On April 10 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic', Shim Hyung-tak revealed his Japanese girlfriend for the first time.Previously in the beginning of the month, Shim Hyung-tak announced marriage with his 4-year non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend in July.At that time, he shared that they first met each other when he visited Japan for a television show recording, and went to at a local toy store―her workplace.Since they are both into animation and the toys and figures that went along with it, they got along well from the beginning.In this episode of 'Chosun's Real Romantic', Shim Hyung-tak introduced his bride-to-be to the viewers, "This is Hirai Saya from Japan. She's going to be my wife soon."Then, he said that he actually fell for her as soon as he saw her; he explained, "It was love at first sight."As some K-pop fans who were watching the show looked at her, they could not stop thinking that she reminded them of a K-pop star.At first, they could not think of who the exact K-pop star was, but a little while later, they all went, "Oh, it's JUNGKOOK!"One of them made screenshots of Shim Hyung-tak's girlfriend, then posted them on a popular online community with a comment, "Is it just me, or do I see JUNGKOOK in Shim Hyung-tak's fiancée?"The post quickly became one of the top posts on the website; thousands of comments were left under the post.The majority of the comments said that they could see JUNGKOOK; not present JUNGKOOK though, more like JUNGKOOK from the past, especially in his early debut days.They were taken aback at how much they resembled one another, and many expressed their hope for them to meet in the near future.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Chosun's Real Romantic, Online Community)(SBS Star)