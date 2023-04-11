[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hanee Applauds RAIN Re-Recording 'Rainism' for Her New Film 'Killing Romance'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Hanee thanked K-pop artist RAIN for re-recording 'Rainism' for the movie 'Killing Romance'.On April 10 Lee Hanee was present at the film premiere of 'Killing Romance' in which she co-starred with actor Lee Sun Kyun.The movie tells the story of 'Yeorae' (actress Lee Hanee), a celebrity who became the national butt of the joke due to her poor acting performance.On her getaway to an island, she meets 'Johnathan' (actor Lee Sun Kyun) and retires as she marries him.Lee Hanee stated the most difficult part of the movie was singing as the cast unwrapped behind-the-scenes stories.Stressing that she had to sing five songs for the film, the actress commented the experience was "very challenging"."The movie is not even musical! But I didn't have to do it perfectly.", she added with a chuckle.In 'Killing Romance' there is an iconic track for 'Yeorae' called 'Yeoraeism', which represents the once-syndromic fame actress 'Yeorae' formerly enjoyed.The song is a parody of singer RAIN's song 'Rainism', in which the line 'I'm gonna be a bad boy' appears repeatedly.They wanted to use the track in the movie, but they had to change every 'boy' into 'girl' in order to make it 'Yeoraeism'.The director explained that he chose the song because he is a fan of the artist and that he even loves the song 'GANG' with notoriously tacky lines."I love his music. I listened to 'GANG' every day even before it became well-known. 'Rainism' boosts my confidence simply by listening to it. I don't know, it just glams up the mundane daily life.", he remarked.Fortunately, he was able to alter the song since actress Kim Tae-hee, RAIN's spouse, is Lee Hanee's University alumna and a close friend.Lee Hanee expressed her thanks to the singer, claiming that RAIN provided significant and unconditional support for the film."We needed a whole new recording for 'Yeoraeism' since the lyrics had to say 'I'm gonna be a bad girl'. So we talked over the phone.", Lee Hanee detailed the situation.According to Lee Hanee, the singer gladly helped with no strings attached."He accepted it with no hesitation and no payment. Hats off to his world-class generosity. Thank you RAIN.", the actress said, emphasizing how much she appreciates his time and effort.The song 'Yeoraeism' is posted on the actress' official YouTube channel.(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, '하늬모하늬' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)