[SBS Star] "Wow, No Wonder He Is So Good-looking!" Kim Woo Seok Unveils Photos of His Parents
[SBS Star] "Wow, No Wonder He Is So Good-looking!" Kim Woo Seok Unveils Photos of His Parents

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.10 17:42
[SBS Star] "Wow, No Wonder He Is So Good-looking!" Kim Woo Seok Unveils Photos of His Parents
K-pop fans are unable to get over how gorgeous the whole K-pop artist Kim Woo Seok's family is. 

On April 8, Kim Woo Seok randomly decided that he wanted to share a photo from his childhood to fans. 

Through his official online fan community, he posted a photo of baby Kim Woo Seok in his mother's arms. 

The mother of Kim Woo Seok was simply breathtakingly beautiful, and this attracted fans' attention more than anything else.
Kim Woo Seok
Ever since Kim Woo Seok made debut as a member of UP10TION in September 2015, he was in the limelight for his good looks. 

Previously, his identification photos were revealed online, and everybody gasped at how flawless he looked in all of them, including the ones that he took when he was young. 
Kim Woo Seok
His beauty was natural for sure, and that got people curious about the origin of his beauty. 

The mystery finally had been solved: it came from his beautiful mother. 

But Kim Woo Seok could not agree with the conclusion, it seemed; he shared a photo of his father later on, as if he was trying to say that his mother was not the only good-looking one out of his parents. 

The photo was a black and white photo of his father's yearbook photo, and there was handsomeness all over his face. 
Kim Woo Seok's father
The jaw-dropping beauty of Kim Woo Seok's parents shocked many. 

They both looked so pretty and handsome that they looked like those good-looking popular movie stars from the '80s. 

It is certainly no wonder Kim Woo Seok is such a stunner. 
Kim Woo Seok
(Credit= 'woo.ddadda' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
