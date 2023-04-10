[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Strike Back!" 'The Glory' Jung Sung-il Amazes the Crowd with Perfect Sidearm Pitch

이미지 확대하기

'The Glory' star Jung Sung-il stunned the crowd with another outstanding performance―this time on a baseball field.On April 7 in the top South Korean baseball league, Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) league, Hanhwa Eagles and SSG Landers had a matchup at the Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium.The day's celebrity who tossed out the first pitch was Jung Sung-il.After the popularity of the Netflix series 'The Glory', Jung Sung-il who played 'Ha Do-yeong', the husband of the main villain 'Park Yeon-jin' was invited to the game.'Ha Do-yeong' is described as an enthusiast of the game of Go in the series.In real life, however, it turned out that the actor had a passion for the ball game.In the interview done before the throw-up, Jung Sung-il revealed that he had been a long-time supporter of Hanhwa Eagles.He made an appearance on the team's official YouTube channel to honor his favorite team and said, "I am a devoted fan of Hanhwa Eagles. I am so thrilled to throw the first ball in the opening game."The crowd roared as the actor stood on the mound wearing player number 99.The number holds significance as a renowned pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin who once represented the Hanhwa Eagles in the KBO League wore that number on the team.After warming up for a while, he threw at a peculiar arm angle which is called a sidearm.In contrast to the usual overhand motion of throwing a ball in a high, mostly vertical plane, the sidearm involves throwing a ball along a low, almost horizontal plane.His side-pitched ball smacked hard in the middle of the catcher's mitt after cutting swiftly over the ground.Jung Sung-il successfully started the game with a professional-player-level performance, with loud applause from the crowd as he surpassed everyone's expectations.In amazement at his skill, one sports commentator remarked, "I think I have never seen a ceremonial first pitch from the star thrown in sidearm motion."After the pitch, 'Jung Sung-il baseball' was greatly searched online.Online users found out that the actor's unusual throwing skill was a result of his day-to-day play in real life.He is the starting pitcher of a celebrity baseball team 'Crusaders', a talented player among them all who led the team to a victory in the celebrity baseball league several times.Online users commented, wildly sharing the footage of him pitching that day, "The number 99 printed on his uniform, him performing this year's Hanhwa Eagles ceremony, the sidearm and good looking... You are the most perfect Hanhwa Eagles fan ever.", "WOW. He could easily be the team's best player.", "Please play a baseball player in your next work."One internet user's post that said, "Guess his line 'Strike back if you can!' from 'The Glory' came with the reason.", went viral.The phrase came from the scene in which 'Ha Do-yeong' lashes out at 'Park Yeon-jin' with his pent-up rage as her affair partner 'Jeon Jae-joon' pretends to be their daughter's father while visiting her school.(Credit= 'hanwhaeagles_soori' Instagram)(SBS Star)