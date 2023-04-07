[SBS Star] "I Declined Because..." BADA Thinks Back to Almost Becoming the Second Wife of a Thai Prince

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Disbanded K-pop girl group S.E.S.' leader BADA reminisced the time when she almost married a Thai prince.On April 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', BADA made a guest appearance.On this day, BADA shared an intriguing moment from the past that happened when she was actively promoting as part of S.E.S.BADA said, "It was when the members and I went to shoot something in Thailand, specifically in Phi Phi Islands. We were on this massive yacht there. At one point during the shooting, a bigger yacht approached us. Because of that yacht, we had to halt our shooting for a bit."She continued, "The huge yacht was owned by one Asian lady, who stepped out of the cabin once the yacht stopped right by us. She seemed really well-off; she had ruby and sapphire rings on all her fingers, from 1 to 10. She said to us, 'The yacht you're on is mine. I also arranged things for you so that you could film in Phi Phi Islands.'"Then, out of nowhere, the lady said to have asked who BADA was.When BADA told her that she was the person she was looking for, the lady asked her to hop on her yacht.Once BADA was on her yacht, she received an unexpected offer; the singer sketched the moment in detail, "The lady showed me a photo of a guy. The person in the picture was one of the Thai princes.""Apparently, the Thai Royal Family had said that they liked the way I looked, and wanted me to become the second wife of the prince. The first wife had to be Thai, but it didn't matter which country the second one was from. She was like, 'You will be wealthy enough for the next hundred of your generations to live off without ever having to work.'", she went on.But BADA could not accept the offer; she ended up rejecting it and the reasons were simple.BADA explained, "As she said so, she asked for my parents' number back in Seoul. I could've become a good daughter by seizing the opportunity, but I wasn't going to be his first wife, right? That was just a no for me. I didn't want to become anyone's second wife."In 2017, BADA married a 11-year younger pastry chef. They have a 2-year-old daughter.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)