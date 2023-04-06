[SBS Star] Renowned K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Gets the SM Ent. Look After Joining Them Last Year?

이미지 확대하기

A lot of people think that well-known K-pop dancer Na Ha-eun came to have the 'SM look' after she joined them.On April 3, Na Ha-eun's mother posted lots of new photos of Na Ha-eun on Instagram.The photos showed Na Ha-eun enjoying the cherry blossoms festival, taking photos in front of beautifully-bloomed cherry blossom trees.With her long, neat hair and natural makeup, she posed like a shy teenage girl in the photos.The public is more familiar with her younger self, so looking at her so grown up like this made everyone feel weird; she noticeably had become more beautiful as well.Na Ha-eun is a talented young dancer, who covered various K-pop performances.She is known for her awesome dancing skills as well as her ability to amazingly express different emotions while dancing.Since the young age, she showed off her talent in lots of television shows and music festivals.For some time, she has been running her own YouTube channel, which has over 5 million subscribers; she stopped uploading videos on her channel following the start of her training at SM Entertainment.She is currently 15 years old (Korean age), attending middle school.Last year, it was reported that Na Ha-eun joined one of the biggest K-pop agency SM Entertainment.SM Entertainment is home to many successful K-pop acts such as BoA, Super Junior, TVXQ!, SHINee, NCT, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, aespa and more.They are especially known for debuting exceptionally good-looking K-pop acts.K-pop fans even go as far as saying that there is a preferred appearance by SM Entertainment, and they call it the 'SM look'.Some artists who belong to SM Entertainment show a striking resemblance to other SM Entertainment artists.And after checking these latest photos of Na Ha-eun out, lots of people said that ever since she became part of the company, her appearance has been getting closer and closer to the 'SM look'.Their comments were like, "Is it just me, or is she actually getting the 'SM look'?'", "I'm slowly seeing the 'SM look' in her!", "Oh wow. She was pretty before, but she's gotten much prettier!" and more.(Credit= 'awesomenaeun' Instagram, '[Awesome Haeun]어썸하은' YouTube)(SBS Star)