뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Renowned K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Gets the SM Ent. Look After Joining Them Last Year?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Renowned K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Gets the SM Ent. Look After Joining Them Last Year?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.06 18:11 View Count
[SBS Star] Renowned K-pop Dancer Na Ha-eun Gets the SM Ent. Look After Joining Them Last Year?
A lot of people think that well-known K-pop dancer Na Ha-eun came to have the 'SM look' after she joined them. 

On April 3, Na Ha-eun's mother posted lots of new photos of Na Ha-eun on Instagram. 

The photos showed Na Ha-eun enjoying the cherry blossoms festival, taking photos in front of beautifully-bloomed cherry blossom trees. 

With her long, neat hair and natural makeup, she posed like a shy teenage girl in the photos. 

The public is more familiar with her younger self, so looking at her so grown up like this made everyone feel weird; she noticeably had become more beautiful as well. 
Na Ha-eun
Na Ha-eun is a talented young dancer, who covered various K-pop performances. 

She is known for her awesome dancing skills as well as her ability to amazingly express different emotions while dancing.

Since the young age, she showed off her talent in lots of television shows and music festivals. 

For some time, she has been running her own YouTube channel, which has over 5 million subscribers; she stopped uploading videos on her channel following the start of her training at SM Entertainment. 

She is currently 15 years old (Korean age), attending middle school.
Na Ha-eun
Last year, it was reported that Na Ha-eun joined one of the biggest K-pop agency SM Entertainment. 

SM Entertainment is home to many successful K-pop acts such as BoA, Super Junior, TVXQ!, SHINee, NCT, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, aespa and more. 

They are especially known for debuting exceptionally good-looking K-pop acts. 

K-pop fans even go as far as saying that there is a preferred appearance by SM Entertainment, and they call it the 'SM look'.

Some artists who belong to SM Entertainment show a striking resemblance to other SM Entertainment artists.
Na Ha-eun
And after checking these latest photos of Na Ha-eun out, lots of people said that ever since she became part of the company, her appearance has been getting closer and closer to the 'SM look'.

Their comments were like, "Is it just me, or is she actually getting the 'SM look'?'", "I'm slowly seeing the 'SM look' in her!", "Oh wow. She was pretty before, but she's gotten much prettier!" and more. 

(Credit= 'awesomenaeun' Instagram, '[Awesome Haeun]어썸하은' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.