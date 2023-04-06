뉴스
[SBS Star] CHORONG Admits She Cursed at Apink Members: It Was More than Once, According to BOMI

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.06
CHORONG of K-pop girl group Apink admitted that she had sworn at the members once out of resentment.

On April 5, Apink made a guest appearance on an episode of the YouTube channel of cartoonist and entertainer Kian84.

Apink told Kian84 that they are his fans and that they have come to promote their comeback with the title track 'D N D', which was released on the same day.

They gathered around Kian84 to share drinks and answer the prepared questions.

When he asked the members if they had ever argued in their 13 years together, BOMI said, "Not really, I don't think I've ever cursed at the members."

Then CHORONG, the group's leader, made a shocking statement that surprised everyone in the room.

"I did it once when I was angry at them."

The room froze once again as Kian84, who is notoriously bad at reading the room, asked, "To whom and what was the content?"

For a while, CHORONG was at a loss for words.

Then another member HAYOUNG came in for the rescue.

"I believe you never did to a specific member. Don't you mean you have just cursed out loud, out of spite?", she said, straightening up.

"Then it was NOT once!", BOMI remarked as CHORONG nodded, "In that sense, you've cursed hundreds of times!"

Apink members who have been together since 2011, burst out laughing at her roast.
Apink
"I heard the boy group members knuckle each other up when they fight.", Kian84 stated, "Do you guys use your nails?"

EUNJI adamantly replied, "No, we are not like that."

Still, he craved more juicy gossip.

"Have you guys ever fought over a man, then? I've heard that the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' are full of sparks between the girl and boy groups."

MBC's television show 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' features K-pop groups competing in various sports activities.

Rumors are that it is the mecca of romance for K-pop artists since it is a rare opportunity for all of them to be in one spot.

However, Apink members explained rumors are just rumors, that it is hard to do so when you are surrounded by fans who are intently watching your every action.

Kian84 insisted, "That would be even saucier.", hooked on the K-pop stars' romance.
Apink
Apink
(Credit= '인생84' '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube, 'mulgokizari' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
