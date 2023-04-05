[SBS Star] VIDEO: "We Talked About It Together and..." RM Expresses Concern About the Future of BTS

이미지 확대하기

RM, the leader of global pop sensation BTS, expressed his worries about the future of the group.On April 1, RM took to the group's online fan community WeVerse's live broadcast to give an update to fans on his life.As RM began the live broadcast, he explained why he decided to go live, "It wasn't for any special reason. I just wanted to say hi to you, and tell you what I've been up to lately."Then, RM told fans that he has been doing great, but busy working on his music, "I've been practically living in my studio for the past... I don't know how many days, but in the recent days. I'm in my studio at the moment, and I'm here like every single day."He continued, "I'm sorry that I'm not cleanly-shaven today. I don't really shave these days, because the only thing I do is working on music in my studio. I also have no one to look good to.", he spoke again after chuckling, "Cherry blossoms have bloomed. Have you seen them? I did check them out for a bit, but I didn't have enough time to enjoy them to the fullest. Please do enjoy it for me."Since RM looked a little exhausted from his work, fans wrote him comments saying, "Don't work too hard."In response to this, RM said, "Yes, I'm quite exhausted indeed, but I can't stop working too hard right now. I'm running out of time! I've got no time left!", then laughed loudly.He bitterly smiled and revealed why he does not have much time left, "I have to get everything done before I enlist in the military, you know. And there are tons of stuff to do!"Now that the third one of BTS is about to begin the national mandatory duty, it seemed as if not only RM himself, but also the other BTS members had a lot on their minds; RM touched upon this during the live.The BTS leader stated, "Not too long ago, the members and I sat down for a conversation together. We discussed various topics then. We're at a point where we need to make some important decisions for us, the team BTS.""Unfortunately though, those are things that I can't tell you about yet. I'm sure we'll somehow work things out with each other, but...", he added with a sigh.In frustration, RM shook his head vigorously, then commented, "What should we do with our group from now on? Actually, I just switched myself off with the things regarding our group, since... Umm... We'll probably be able to get it together once we've all completed our military service anyway, so..."After that, RM briefly mentioned his military enlistment plan, "I'll enlist in the military pretty soon. It's likely to be right after my current project is finished. Initially, I was going to enlist around the same time as J-HOPE, but I had to postpone it because of this project.""It'll be nice if I can perform with the songs that I'm presently working on, but I don't think there will be as much time as I need to make that happen before I start my military service. I don't even think the songs will be out before I'm gone.", he laughed to himself as he brought his sentence to an end.(Credit= WeVerse)(SBS Star)