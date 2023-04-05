[SBS Star] "I Thought She Was in High School in Real Life!" Roh Yoonseo Graduates from Her University

이미지 확대하기

'The-always-high-school-student' actress Roh Yoonseo graduated from her university, startling many that believed she was also a high school student in the real world.On April 3, Roh Yoonseo posted lots of new pictures on her Instagram with the caption, "Graduation. I jumped for joy! #20230301"In the uploaded-photos, Ro Yoonseo was wearing a graduation black cap and dark green gown, posing at different spots around her university campus.Roh Yoonseo attended Sunhwa Arts High School, and entered the top women's university in Korea―Ewha Womans University in 2018.Her artistic talent led her to major in Painting at Ewha Womans University; back in the day, her dream was to one day become an art teacher.But along the way, her dreams changed, and she decided to pursue a career in acting.'Our Blues'―tvN's drama televised in 2020―was Roh Yoonseo's debut project; 'Bang Young-joo' was her character name.After 'Our Blues', she starred in Netflix's movie '20th Century Girl' as 'Kim Yeon-doo'.This year, she featured in the hit drama 'Crash Course in Romance' as 'Nam Hae-yi'.With the success of 'Crash Course in Romance', her popularity naturally skyrocketed, and she was given honorable mention for her work in the drama.Surprisingly, Roh Yoonseo played the role of a high school student in each one of her project since debut.Some people actually thought she was still in high school in real life due to her youthful appearance and flawless portrayal of a high school student.Upon discovering that Roh Yoonseo is in fact a 23-year-old university graduate, many gasped in great shock.Under her Instagram post, they left comments such as, "Okay, that's just insane. I honestly thought you were a high school student until now!", "You're 23? 23?! Wow, it's unbelievable! But anyway... Congrats!", "Whoa, you pulled off all your high school student roles so well that I had no idea you were in your 20s!" and so on.(Credit= tvN Crash Course in Romance)(SBS Star)