[SBS Star] BTS RM Shows Loyal Friendship to Director Jang Hang-jun by Attending His Film's Premiere

RM of K-pop boy group BTS made filmmaker Jang Hang-jun proud by showing up to his film's preview.On April 3, RM made an appearance in the VIP premiere of Jang Hang-jun's newly released film 'Rebound'.Jang Hang-jun is a director and screenwriter who is known as the spouse of screenwriter Kim Eun-hee who wrote the Netflix series 'Kingdom'.The audience erupted at RM's unexpected visit.Earlier that day, Jang Hang-jun spoke on SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' radio that he got acquainted with RM as they both are on the tvN television show 'Human Trivia'."Not that we are pals, but as you know, BTS is a major star. I wanted to invite him to the premiere. So I asked him upfront; since that is how I roll.", his candid confession made the listeners giggle.He revealed that he told RM, "I want to take advantage of knowing you for once in my life. For once, I want to share your public effect for a brief second.", in asking him to attend the 'Rebound' preview."RM said he would come if he didn't have anything else planned, but that's not a guarantee. I'll find out when I get to the site later today.", Jang Hang-jun concluded.Later, on his arrival at the venue, the director found out his ambition of sharing a fraction of BTS' popularity had come true.By attending the preview with the other stars of the 'Human Trivia', RM encouraged Jang Hang-jun.As if that was not enough, RM showed his support by sharing a photo of Jang Hang-jun and the 'Rebound' cast from the event on his Instagram story.That day, the K-pop star backed the director wholeheartedly.(Credit= 'tvN' YouTube, 'rkive' Instagram, '_oxygen02' Twitter)(SBS Star)