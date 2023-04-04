뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS RM Shows Loyal Friendship to Director Jang Hang-jun by Attending His Film's Premiere
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS RM Shows Loyal Friendship to Director Jang Hang-jun by Attending His Film's Premiere

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.04 13:50 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS RM Shows Loyal Friendship to Director Jang Hang-jun by Attending His Films Premiere
RM of K-pop boy group BTS made filmmaker Jang Hang-jun proud by showing up to his film's preview.

On April 3, RM made an appearance in the VIP premiere of Jang Hang-jun's newly released film 'Rebound'.

Jang Hang-jun is a director and screenwriter who is known as the spouse of screenwriter Kim Eun-hee who wrote the Netflix series 'Kingdom'.

The audience erupted at RM's unexpected visit.

Earlier that day, Jang Hang-jun spoke on SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' radio that he got acquainted with RM as they both are on the tvN television show 'Human Trivia'.
RM and Jang Hang-jun
"Not that we are pals, but as you know, BTS is a major star. I wanted to invite him to the premiere. So I asked him upfront; since that is how I roll.", his candid confession made the listeners giggle.

He revealed that he told RM, "I want to take advantage of knowing you for once in my life. For once, I want to share your public effect for a brief second.", in asking him to attend the 'Rebound' preview.

"RM said he would come if he didn't have anything else planned, but that's not a guarantee. I'll find out when I get to the site later today.", Jang Hang-jun concluded.

Later, on his arrival at the venue, the director found out his ambition of sharing a fraction of BTS' popularity had come true.

By attending the preview with the other stars of the 'Human Trivia', RM encouraged Jang Hang-jun.

As if that was not enough, RM showed his support by sharing a photo of Jang Hang-jun and the 'Rebound' cast from the event on his Instagram story.

That day, the K-pop star backed the director wholeheartedly.
RM and Jang Hang-jun
RM and Jang Hang-jun
(Credit= 'tvN' YouTube, 'rkive' Instagram, '_oxygen02' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.