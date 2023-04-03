뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Brags to Customers About Park Seo Jun Joining 'The Marvels' & V Being BTS
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Brags to Customers About Park Seo Jun Joining 'The Marvels' & V Being BTS

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.03 16:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Brags to Customers About Park Seo Jun Joining The Marvels & V Being BTS
Actor Choi Woo Shik bragged to the customers at his Mexico-based restaurant about his good friends actor Park Seo Jun and V of K-pop boy group BTS' impressive achievements in the industry. 

On March 31 episode of tvN's television show 'Jinny's Kitchen', where the casts run a Korean restaurant in a small city in Mexico, they were seen welcoming customers that Choi Woo Shik brought by telling them he was in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'. 

Earlier on that day, these customers walked by 'Jinny's Kitchen' restaurant, and Choi Woo Shik told them, "Come and eat at our restaurant. I'll be serving you. Have you watched 'Parasite'? I was in it." 

They went, "Oh! We don't know any other Korean movies, but we know 'Parasite'. We've seen it. It's amazing that you were in it! We'll definitely visit your restaurant later today." 

Although they came late in the evening, when the 'Jinny's Kitchen' staff had to go home, they were simply happy that the customers had kept their promise to come to their restaurant. 
Jinny's Kitchen
After serving them some mouth-watering Korean dishes that they ordered, Choi Woo Shik proudly told them while pointing in the direction of Park Seo Jun, "Friends, he's 'The Marvels' guy." 

The customers asked in surprise, "Oh, which movie?", and Park Seo Jun shyly replied, "It's 'Captain Marvel'. The next one.", making them all go, "Wow!" 

Choi Woo Shik got excited upon seeing their reaction, and eagerly told them about V this time. 

When they nodded to his question, "Do you know BTS?", he excitedly said, "He's BTS.", pointing at V. 
Jinny's Kitchen
Taken aback by the lineup of famous Korean celebrities at the restaurant, they commented, "It must've been strange to you that we didn't recognize you right away. With such fame, it must be difficult to walk around the streets in Korea. Was it nice for you to be able to walk about freely here though?" 

Choi Woo Shik answered with a sigh, "We've been way too busy that we had no time to see anything around this area yet."  

When their conversation ended, the customers said to each other, "BTS is like the most popular boy band in the world right now. Their YouTube videos probably get the most views. It's like the same as Drake and Post Malone opening a temporary restaurant in Korea for their American show, and Korean customers not knowing how famous they are. This is a really cool experience." 
Jinny's Kitchen
(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen, 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.