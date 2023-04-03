[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Brags to Customers About Park Seo Jun Joining 'The Marvels' & V Being BTS

이미지 확대하기

Actor Choi Woo Shik bragged to the customers at his Mexico-based restaurant about his good friends actor Park Seo Jun and V of K-pop boy group BTS' impressive achievements in the industry.On March 31 episode of tvN's television show 'Jinny's Kitchen', where the casts run a Korean restaurant in a small city in Mexico, they were seen welcoming customers that Choi Woo Shik brought by telling them he was in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'.Earlier on that day, these customers walked by 'Jinny's Kitchen' restaurant, and Choi Woo Shik told them, "Come and eat at our restaurant. I'll be serving you. Have you watched 'Parasite'? I was in it."They went, "Oh! We don't know any other Korean movies, but we know 'Parasite'. We've seen it. It's amazing that you were in it! We'll definitely visit your restaurant later today."Although they came late in the evening, when the 'Jinny's Kitchen' staff had to go home, they were simply happy that the customers had kept their promise to come to their restaurant.After serving them some mouth-watering Korean dishes that they ordered, Choi Woo Shik proudly told them while pointing in the direction of Park Seo Jun, "Friends, he's 'The Marvels' guy."The customers asked in surprise, "Oh, which movie?", and Park Seo Jun shyly replied, "It's 'Captain Marvel'. The next one.", making them all go, "Wow!"Choi Woo Shik got excited upon seeing their reaction, and eagerly told them about V this time.When they nodded to his question, "Do you know BTS?", he excitedly said, "He's BTS.", pointing at V.Taken aback by the lineup of famous Korean celebrities at the restaurant, they commented, "It must've been strange to you that we didn't recognize you right away. With such fame, it must be difficult to walk around the streets in Korea. Was it nice for you to be able to walk about freely here though?"Choi Woo Shik answered with a sigh, "We've been way too busy that we had no time to see anything around this area yet."When their conversation ended, the customers said to each other, "BTS is like the most popular boy band in the world right now. Their YouTube videos probably get the most views. It's like the same as Drake and Post Malone opening a temporary restaurant in Korea for their American show, and Korean customers not knowing how famous they are. This is a really cool experience."(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)