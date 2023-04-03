[SBS Star] 'Anime Nerd' Shim Hyung-tak to Marry a Japanese Toy Store Employee in July

이미지 확대하기

Actor Shim Hyung-tak announced marriage with his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend.On April 3, news outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that Shim Hyung-tak is marrying his Japanese girlfriend in July.The two are reportedly scheduled to hold two different wedding ceremonies, in Japan first, then in Korea.The relationship between Shim Hyung-tak and the bride-to-be actually goes back a long way; they have been in a relationship for as long as four years.At that time when they first met, Shim Hyung-tak had visited Japan for a television show recording, and met the bride-to-be at her workplace―a well-known local toy store.Since Shim Hyung-tak was a young child, he has developed a keen interest in animation and the toys and figures that go along with it; he is especially obsessed with the beloved Japanese fictional character 'Doraemon'.His love for 'Doraemon' was seen in various television shows; believe it or not, he has a room at home that is only filled with 'Doraemon' stuff.According to Shim Hyung-tak's friend, "Their conversation started based on common interests, and they naturally just hit it off. Shim Hyung-tak eventually fell in love with her kind heart, amazingly-considerate thoughts and behavior. Then, they ended up together."Not everything was smooth, filled with fun and happiness, after they began dating each other though, because the COVID-19 pandemic broke soon afterwards.They went through a difficult time then, as they could not see one another for ages, without knowing when it would be the next time they will be able to meet again.But for them, it was the exact opposite of "out of sight, out of mind"; their love grew even stronger during that time.As soon as the major restrictions were lifted both in Korea and Japan, they got ready for their marriage.They apparently intend to reveal their wedding preparations via a television show soon.(Credit= 'tak9988' Instagram)(SBS Star)