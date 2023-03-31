[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members' Heart-Warming Messages 'Left with a Scent of FLOWER' Delight JISOO

이미지 확대하기

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was energized by the members' surprise messages.On March 31, JISOO started a live broadcast on BLACKPINK's official YouTube account one hour before the release of her first solo album 'ME', where she engaged with fans all around the world in a countdown to the grand reveal.She is the last member of BLACKPINK to make a solo debut, and the name of the title track is 'FLOWER'.Sitting in the center of the room full of flowers, JISOO welcomed the viewers, "BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fans), your wait is over!"The member of 4 expressed the bewilderment of having to introduce an album in a live broadcast all by herself for the first time."It is very awkward and somewhat embarrassing to do this alone. I always had my members with me.", she confessed."By the way, I heard that the members have prepared messages for me, and I'd like to read these."One at a time, she took the letters out of the flower basket in front of her.The first one was from JENNIE.She wrote, "Congrats on our sister JISOO's solo debut. I am so proud to finally see the outcome. It turned out just as great as the times you had waited for your solo. Let's leave the scent of your 'FLOWER' all over the world with your 'ME' album. You worked so hard preparing when we were on the tour. I guess it always comes storming for us. But as you know, good things always come with it, too. Keep up the good work. I love you, JISOO.""This was a message from 'Jendeuk'.", JISOO said with a smile, affectionately calling JENNIE by her pet name.She picked the next one and it was from LISA."Finally! Congratulations. It wouldn't feel the same without us, I know it. But I don't worry at all since I know you are an on-your-own type of person. You'll be fine. I will be on your side supporting you, so count on me. It must have been hard working on the solo album while we were on the tour. I wish you the strength to get through it.", said LISA.And the last message was from ROSÉ.According to JISOO, ROSÉ visited her while she was in Los Angeles filming the music video since ROSÉ also happened to be in Los Angeles at that time.ROSÉ congratulated her and noted, "I've told you that day seeing the footage gave me goosebumps. That time I realized how a fan might feel when their favorite musician comes out with cool stuff. Watching you regained my excitement for music. I am so happy for you! I bet that people will love this to death. I know you went through a lot for this album. Go 'ME'!"JISOO was clapping, waving, and smiling the entire time, delighted by the words of love and support from the members.In the prior interview, JISOO said that the BLACKPINK members helped her a lot in the creation of 'ME'.Even though they were all extremely busy, they continued to check on the process for her and offer suggestions."Their positive reactions gave me strength and confidence.", said JISOO.The title of the album, 'ME', evidently shows her pride as a solo artist.It is a play on words that means 'beauty' in Korean and literally 'me' in English, showcasing her color as 'me' and the 'beauty' that she exudes.On March 31, at 1:00PM (KST), she launched her first solo album 'ME'.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)