뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Instantly Recognizes a Fan that He Had Not Seen for 4 Years
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Instantly Recognizes a Fan that He Had Not Seen for 4 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.31 10:51 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Instantly Recognizes a Fan that He Had Not Seen for 4 Years
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS instantly recognized a fan who joined his video fan signing event for the first time in four years. 

On March 30, JIMIN held a video fan signing event in celebration of the release of his first solo album 'FACE'. 

At this video fan signing event, JIMIN totally melted a heart of one biggest fan of him.  

She is one of the largest-operating JIMIN's homepage masters who goes to see him at various places during official schedules, and takes high-quality photos, which are then updated on her social media account almost right away; she has about 250,000 followers on Twitter.

Even though she had been his fan for years, it had been long since she had been able to see him at a fan signing event due to many reasons, including difficulties of winning a ticket to it, BTS' hectic overseas schedule and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.  
 
For JIMIN's fan signing event this time, she was lucky to be able to participate in it, and was over the moon when she found this out. 

With her heart beating as faster than ever, she called the given number to talk to JIMIN on the day of the fan signing event.

At the very time that JIMIN picked up the phone and looked at her face through the phone screen, he excitedly commented, "Oh, we're seeing each other for the first time in four years, aren't we? I've never forgotten about you!" 

He continued, "It's been ages, but it looks like life has been treating you well. I'm pleased that you've been doing so well." 

It seemed like the fan's heart felt as if it had stopped for a second then, because she later illustrated this unforgettable moment to be, "the moment that I thought I was going to die". 

At the end of their talk, JIMIN told her, "You and I, we should keep going together, yeah?", making the fan shout, "Absolutely!" 
 
(Credit= 'tensionup_1013' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.