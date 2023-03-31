[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Instantly Recognizes a Fan that He Had Not Seen for 4 Years

230330 영통팬싸 .. 텐션업 오늘 죽다.. pic.twitter.com/NUN2RhHKg2 — TENSION UP (@tensionup_1013) March 30, 2023

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS instantly recognized a fan who joined his video fan signing event for the first time in four years.On March 30, JIMIN held a video fan signing event in celebration of the release of his first solo album 'FACE'.At this video fan signing event, JIMIN totally melted a heart of one biggest fan of him.She is one of the largest-operating JIMIN's homepage masters who goes to see him at various places during official schedules, and takes high-quality photos, which are then updated on her social media account almost right away; she has about 250,000 followers on Twitter.Even though she had been his fan for years, it had been long since she had been able to see him at a fan signing event due to many reasons, including difficulties of winning a ticket to it, BTS' hectic overseas schedule and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.For JIMIN's fan signing event this time, she was lucky to be able to participate in it, and was over the moon when she found this out.With her heart beating as faster than ever, she called the given number to talk to JIMIN on the day of the fan signing event.At the very time that JIMIN picked up the phone and looked at her face through the phone screen, he excitedly commented, "Oh, we're seeing each other for the first time in four years, aren't we? I've never forgotten about you!"He continued, "It's been ages, but it looks like life has been treating you well. I'm pleased that you've been doing so well."It seemed like the fan's heart felt as if it had stopped for a second then, because she later illustrated this unforgettable moment to be, "the moment that I thought I was going to die".At the end of their talk, JIMIN told her, "You and I, we should keep going together, yeah?", making the fan shout, "Absolutely!"(Credit= 'tensionup_1013' Twitter)(SBS Star)