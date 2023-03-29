[SBS Star] JANNABI Choi Jung-hoon Explains What He Means by EXO D.O. Is a Trustworthy but Crazy Person

이미지 확대하기

Choi Jung-hoon of band JANNABI shared what he thinks of K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. possessing "reliable but crazy appearance"; he provided details alongside his statement.On March 23 episode of SBS' new television show 'No Math School Trip', the six cast members―Choi Jung-hoon, D.O., ZICO of boy group Block B, singer Crush, comedians Yang Sechan and Lee Yougjin were spotted on a trip to Hokkaido―northernmost of the four main islands of Japan.While Choi Jung-hoon and Yang Sechan were enjoying private hot springs at their accommodation after playing in the snow outside for ages, they briefly told each other how much fun they were having in Hokkaido.Yang Sechan said, "It's been some time since I've played in the snow like that. I literally rolled around. I had the time of my life. What about you? Hasn't it been long since you've enjoyed yourself in the snow like that as well?"Choi Jung-hoon commented, "Yeah, it's been years for me too. I don't even remember the last time. It looked like all others also had a great time. I like the fact that we're becoming closer day by day. I now feel more comfortable with the members than the first day of our trip.""You know how Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name) has a unique look in his eyes, right? Looking into his eyes, in particular, gives me a lot of comfort.", he said, then started to laugh softly.He continued as he laughed, "I see both a trustworthy and crazy person in his eyes. I feel like there's only a paper-thin line between the reliable and lunatic side of him."Yang Sechan burst into laughter, and wholeheartedly agreed with Choi Jung-hoon.In addition to their words, the production crew let viewers know that they could check out D.O.'s insane behavior in the following episodes, stimulating the curiosity of everyone.(Credit= SBS No Math School Trip, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)