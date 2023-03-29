[SBS Star] JANNABI Choi Jung-hoon Explains What He Means by EXO D.O. Is a Trustworthy but Crazy Person

On March 23 episode of SBS' new television show 'No Math School Trip', the six cast members―Choi Jung-hoon, D.O., ZICO of boy group Block B, singer Crush, comedians Yang Sechan and Lee Yougjin were spotted on a trip to Hokkaido―northernmost of the four main islands of Japan.
Yang Sechan said, "It's been some time since I've played in the snow like that. I literally rolled around. I had the time of my life. What about you? Hasn't it been long since you've enjoyed yourself in the snow like that as well?"
"You know how Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name) has a unique look in his eyes, right? Looking into his eyes, in particular, gives me a lot of comfort.", he said, then started to laugh softly.
He continued as he laughed, "I see both a trustworthy and crazy person in his eyes. I feel like there's only a paper-thin line between the reliable and lunatic side of him."
Yang Sechan burst into laughter, and wholeheartedly agreed with Choi Jung-hoon.
In addition to their words, the production crew let viewers know that they could check out D.O.'s insane behavior in the following episodes, stimulating the curiosity of everyone.
