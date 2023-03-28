[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Reveals that JIN Has Been Eating So Well in the Military that He Put On Weight

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared how well another group member JIN is doing in the military.On March 27, JIMIN featured in his groupmate SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA'.While having a conversation over some soju (Korea's national alcoholic beverage) that JIMIN brought with him, JIMIN spoke about his most recent visit to JIN's military base.Regarding his visit, SUGA commented, "You and J-HOPE recently went to see JIN, didn't you? I wasn't able to join you guys because I had work on that day. How is JIN? Does JIN seem to be doing well there?"JIMIN answered, "I know, I know. Well, as you know, JIN has never weighed more than 63 kg since he made his debut, but he is now 66 kg.", totally catching SUGA off guard.SUGA replied in a tone of surprise, "Whoa, seriously? He's becoming healthier, I guess. I've never seen him weigh that much. He must be at his heaviest at the moment then. Isn't that right?"To this, JIMIN nodded his head in agreement and said, "Exactly." while grinning broadly.And then, JIMIN told SUGA what he did with J-HOPE and JIN on the day they met, "We went to a restaurant together. We had jjajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles), but he wouldn't stop going on about mulhoe (sashimi served with spicy sauce)."SUGA laughed and responded, "Ah yeah, mulhoe is pretty much the only thing that he talks about in our group chat as well. He just wouldn't stop talking about it.", sharing how crazy JIN is about mulhoe these days.JIMIN added, "But you know what? Some of our managers apparently went to visit him a week before we visited him, and he had mulhoe with them. It's unbelievable that he mentioned it again to us. He's always been like, 'mulhoe', 'mulhoe', 'mulhoe' everywhere we went though.", then chuckled.JIN began his national mandatory duty in the military last December; he is taking on the role of assistant instructor at his military base.The oldest member of BTS is expected to be discharged from the army in June 2024.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'jin' Instagram)(SBS Star)