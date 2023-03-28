뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Reveals that JIN Has Been Eating So Well in the Military that He Put On Weight
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Reveals that JIN Has Been Eating So Well in the Military that He Put On Weight

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.28 11:36 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Reveals that JIN Has Been Eating So Well in the Military that He Put On Weight
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared how well another group member JIN is doing in the military. 

On March 27, JIMIN featured in his groupmate SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA'. 

While having a conversation over some soju (Korea's national alcoholic beverage) that JIMIN brought with him, JIMIN spoke about his most recent visit to JIN's military base. 
JIMIN
Regarding his visit, SUGA commented, "You and J-HOPE recently went to see JIN, didn't you? I wasn't able to join you guys because I had work on that day. How is JIN? Does JIN seem to be doing well there?" 

JIMIN answered, "I know, I know. Well, as you know, JIN has never weighed more than 63 kg since he made his debut, but he is now 66 kg.", totally catching SUGA off guard. 

SUGA replied in a tone of surprise, "Whoa, seriously? He's becoming healthier, I guess. I've never seen him weigh that much. He must be at his heaviest at the moment then. Isn't that right?" 

To this, JIMIN nodded his head in agreement and said, "Exactly." while grinning broadly. 
JIMIN
And then, JIMIN told SUGA what he did with J-HOPE and JIN on the day they met, "We went to a restaurant together. We had jjajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles), but he wouldn't stop going on about mulhoe (sashimi served with spicy sauce)." 

SUGA laughed and responded, "Ah yeah, mulhoe is pretty much the only thing that he talks about in our group chat as well. He just wouldn't stop talking about it.", sharing how crazy JIN is about mulhoe these days. 

JIMIN added, "But you know what? Some of our managers apparently went to visit him a week before we visited him, and he had mulhoe with them. It's unbelievable that he mentioned it again to us. He's always been like, 'mulhoe', 'mulhoe', 'mulhoe' everywhere we went though.", then chuckled. 
 

JIN began his national mandatory duty in the military last December; he is taking on the role of assistant instructor at his military base. 

The oldest member of BTS is expected to be discharged from the army in June 2024. 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'jin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.