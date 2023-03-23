[SBS Star] "Please Be Kind to Him" Lee Do Hyun Gets Chocked Up Mentioning His brother with Disability

이미지 확대하기

'The Glory' star Lee Do Hyun got emotional talking about his family, especially his brother who has a developmental disorder.On March 22, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' had time to trace Lee Do Hyun's trail leading to current success, being the most sought-after male actor after starring in 'The Glory', Netflix's hit series.Lee Do Hyun spoke about the moment when he made Top Excellence in Acting Award acceptance speech at 2021 KBS Drama Awards for his outstanding performance in 'Youth of May'."My brother... He is a bit unwell. I always get hold of myself thinking about him.", he choked up while saying this.This speech moved many viewers' hearts and got much attention. Later in an interview with a fashion magazine, Lee Do Hyun disclosed his brother's intellectual disability."He works in a market, and it seems there still are people who harass and make fun of one with disabilities."To the 'You Quiz on the Block' hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Lee Do Hyun explained that the thought of his brother tends to make him emotional with the reason."I haven't been a good friend to him. Our parents are taking care of him most of the time since he has no friends. I should have been there for him but I didn't, putting acting as an excuse. I am planning to spend more time with him after shooting the series I'm currently in.", Lee Do Hyun made an honest confession.The actor illustrated his brother as "an innocent soul", adding, "He just cannot lie. Being with him makes me that way, too, as if his pureness casts off evil in me. I'm left without lies, nothing but the truth.""He is a cute, quite stubborn, loves-to-eat, can-not-lie child. If you happen to meet him, please be kind to him. Try to understand with an open heart.", Lee Do Hyun's plea for his brother resonated with many viewers' hearts.When Yu Jae Seok told him, "I bet he is excited to see you doing so well in your career.", Lee Do Hyun playfully added, "Yeah, but I failed to own up the home screen image of his phone. Now it is a picture of one K-pop girl group. It hurts.", making everyone in the studio laugh.More on his family, Lee Do Hyun revealed that he feels bad for his mother's suffering."Mom had three jobs. She used to get out at 1AM to distribute newspapers, back home at 8AM just to freshen up to work in a restaurant, have one hour of sleep, and then out for babysitting. She worked a lot. I still feel sorry for that."'The Glory' star confirmed that he bought a house for their family last year, putting a big smile on mother's face."There were tears and a smile, the brightest smile she had ever shown me.", the actor reflected with joy.Lee Do Hyun wrapped up his story with his dreams and goals. He said he is set to make every other member of his family stop working, "Now I can afford my family's living. We moved out and paid all our debts. But still, my parents won't quit their job.", the proud son revealed his affectionate worries for the parents."I've got to live my life at my parent's expense. They didn't get to enjoy their's, supporting me. Now making them fully live their life became my goal."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'KBS Drama' 'Netflix Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)