뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts Fans' Hearts with His Sweet Moves During a Special Fan Event at a Cafe
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts Fans' Hearts with His Sweet Moves During a Special Fan Event at a Cafe

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.22 18:01 Updated 2023.03.22 18:07 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts Fans Hearts with His Sweet Moves During a Special Fan Event at a Cafe
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO and his fans made unforgettable memories together during a special fan event at a café.

On March 21, KAI's management agency SM Entertainment held a special fan event at one café in Jeju Island in celebration of the release of his latest solo album 'Rover'. 

This event which SM Entertainment covers all costs including the winners' flight tickets, accommodation, transportation, meals and more, consists of activities such as taking a one-on-one photo next to KAI, sitting down for a Q&A session with KAI and so on.  
 
KAI came to the event wearing a sleek black suit that highlighted his amazing body ratio, fluttering fans' hearts from the start. 

Even though the event went on for hours, KAI kept a big smile on his face the entire time. 

The café offered an unobstructed view to the sea and KAI excitedly told fans to check it out, and asked the staff if he could take a group photo with the sea behind. 

As fans were leaving the café at the end of the event, he waved to them until he no longer could see them. 
 
Then, he hurried to the huge glass window on the second floor and continued watching them from there. 

When he spotted fans filming him on the second floor, he playfully filmed back with his phone as well. 

On this day, KAI really treated fans with lots of love, warmth and friendliness as if he was their good friend. 

Fans could not help but shed tears of joy as they were getting on the bus. 
 
(Credit= 'kissong0408' 'vely_zkdl' 'zkdl0nly' 'NiniwithNene' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.