[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Melts Fans' Hearts with His Sweet Moves During a Special Fan Event at a Cafe

230321 원데이 카페이벤트 인 제주 카이



종인이가 팬들 유리창에 붙어있으니까

나와 빨리이~~~~~ ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/TwXSQ3TULb — 블��.�� (@vely_zkdl) March 21, 2023

230321 ONEDAY CAFE EVENT in JEJU

마지막의 마지막까지 다정한 종인이 �� pic.twitter.com/5FLArRfbKQ — 벨 (@zkdl0nly) March 21, 2023

KAI of K-pop boy group EXO and his fans made unforgettable memories together during a special fan event at a café.On March 21, KAI's management agency SM Entertainment held a special fan event at one café in Jeju Island in celebration of the release of his latest solo album 'Rover'.This event which SM Entertainment covers all costs including the winners' flight tickets, accommodation, transportation, meals and more, consists of activities such as taking a one-on-one photo next to KAI, sitting down for a Q&A session with KAI and so on.KAI came to the event wearing a sleek black suit that highlighted his amazing body ratio, fluttering fans' hearts from the start.Even though the event went on for hours, KAI kept a big smile on his face the entire time.The café offered an unobstructed view to the sea and KAI excitedly told fans to check it out, and asked the staff if he could take a group photo with the sea behind.As fans were leaving the café at the end of the event, he waved to them until he no longer could see them.Then, he hurried to the huge glass window on the second floor and continued watching them from there.When he spotted fans filming him on the second floor, he playfully filmed back with his phone as well.On this day, KAI really treated fans with lots of love, warmth and friendliness as if he was their good friend.Fans could not help but shed tears of joy as they were getting on the bus.(Credit= 'kissong0408' 'vely_zkdl' 'zkdl0nly' 'NiniwithNene' Twitter)(SBS Star)