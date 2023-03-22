[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Star Jung Sung-il Looks Exactly Like Yu Jae Seok Without Glasses?

이미지 확대하기

As actor Jung Sung-il put on glasses, the cast of 'The Glory' was astonished by how closely he resembled a certain comedian.On March 21, the Netflix Korea YouTube account posted a brief clip of the cast of Netflix's series 'The Glory' after they had an interview.The cast gathered around and took photos together in the video.When Jung Sung-il attempted to put prop glasses in Kim Gun Woo's pocket, Park Sung Hoon pointed out, "Aren't you the one who should wear these glasses?"Why did he say that? It all started as 'The Glory' got on the rise enough to get internet attention.Something about Jung Sung-il captured the viewers' attention. It did not take long for them to figure out that the actor looks startlingly similar to comedian Yu Jae Seok.Internet users joked around about how remarkable the resemblance is, commenting, "Yu Jae Seok got real good at acting.", "He looks as if Yu Jae Seok is trying to look handsome, it messed up my mind."Some had attempted to draw glasses on Jung Sung-il's pictures to see if they are look-alikes.The two stars seemed well aware of this hoopla.When Jung Sung-il guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' on February 1, where Yu Jae Seok is the host, they finally had a face-to-face encounter.Yu Jae Seok confessed he has been flooded with a sea of unexpected messages after the success of 'The Glory'."Even though I wasn't in the series, I'm getting a ton of texts from acquaintances, eager to point out our resemblance. They call me 'the comic Jung Sung-il'."Jung Sung-il started laughing his―Yu Jae Seok-like―head off and was unable to control it.Comedian Cho Sae-ho, the other host of the show confided in Jung Sung-il that he had a hard time concentrating on the plot."I couldn't help it. When 'Ha Do-yeong' walked in and all I saw was Yu Jae Seok."'Ha Do-yeong', played by Jung Sung-il in the series, is the husband of the villain 'Park Yeon-jin' and the CEO of a construction company, very calm and collected.The two said that "It's an honor" for them both. They took pictures and reenacted some of 'The Glory' scenes together.Returning to where Park Sung Hoon was telling Jung Sung-il, "Aren't you the one who should wear these glasses?", he then added in excitement, "You are Yu Jae Seok!"The comment immediately filled the studio with laughter.Jung Sung-il put the glasses on for all our amusement.(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' 'NetflixKorea' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)