뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Star Jung Sung-il Looks Exactly Like Yu Jae Seok Without Glasses?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Star Jung Sung-il Looks Exactly Like Yu Jae Seok Without Glasses?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.22 15:06 View Count
[SBS Star] The Glory Star Jung Sung-il Looks Exactly Like Yu Jae Seok Without Glasses?
As actor Jung Sung-il put on glasses, the cast of 'The Glory' was astonished by how closely he resembled a certain comedian.

On March 21, the Netflix Korea YouTube account posted a brief clip of the cast of Netflix's series 'The Glory' after they had an interview.

The cast gathered around and took photos together in the video. 

When Jung Sung-il attempted to put prop glasses in Kim Gun Woo's pocket, Park Sung Hoon pointed out, "Aren't you the one who should wear these glasses?"

Why did he say that? It all started as 'The Glory' got on the rise enough to get internet attention.

Something about Jung Sung-il captured the viewers' attention. It did not take long for them to figure out that the actor looks startlingly similar to comedian Yu Jae Seok.

Internet users joked around about how remarkable the resemblance is, commenting, "Yu Jae Seok got real good at acting.", "He looks as if Yu Jae Seok is trying to look handsome, it messed up my mind."

Some had attempted to draw glasses on Jung Sung-il's pictures to see if they are look-alikes.
The Glory cast
Jung Sung-il and Yu Jae Seok
The two stars seemed well aware of this hoopla.

When Jung Sung-il guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' on February 1, where Yu Jae Seok is the host, they finally had a face-to-face encounter. 

Yu Jae Seok confessed he has been flooded with a sea of unexpected messages after the success of 'The Glory'.

"Even though I wasn't in the series, I'm getting a ton of texts from acquaintances, eager to point out our resemblance. They call me 'the comic Jung Sung-il'."

Jung Sung-il started laughing his―Yu Jae Seok-like―head off and was unable to control it.

Comedian Cho Sae-ho, the other host of the show confided in Jung Sung-il that he had a hard time concentrating on the plot.

"I couldn't help it. When 'Ha Do-yeong' walked in and all I saw was Yu Jae Seok."

'Ha Do-yeong', played by Jung Sung-il in the series, is the husband of the villain 'Park Yeon-jin' and the CEO of a construction company, very calm and collected.

The two said that "It's an honor" for them both. They took pictures and reenacted some of 'The Glory' scenes together.

Returning to where Park Sung Hoon was telling Jung Sung-il, "Aren't you the one who should wear these glasses?", he then added in excitement, "You are Yu Jae Seok!"

The comment immediately filled the studio with laughter.

Jung Sung-il put the glasses on for all our amusement.
Jung Sung-il and Yu Jae Seok
Jung Sung-il and Yu Jae Seok
(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' 'NetflixKorea' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.