[SBS Star] BTS V Shares the Source of His Improvement Is Nobody Else but ARMY
[SBS Star] BTS V Shares the Source of His Improvement Is Nobody Else but ARMY

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.20 16:48 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS V Shares the Source of His Improvement Is Nobody Else but ARMY
V of K-pop boy group BTS shared that the source of his improvement is nobody else but the group's fandom―ARMY. 

Recently, a fashion magazine published their exclusive interview with V. 

During the interview, V was asked about his appearance in tvN's television show 'Jinny's Kitchen' that is being aired at the moment. 

V answered, "It's completely different when I'm just watching a show as a viewer, and when I'm actually in the show myself, you know. I decided to join 'Jinny's Kitchen' because two good friends of mine―Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik were part of it, and they told me that they had a blast when they filmed the Youn's series together in the past."  

He then laughed and shared the new side of him he discovered while filming the show, "I noticed that my hands are quite fast. I tend to move and talk slowly, but I realized that I do the dishes very quickly." 
V
Next, V touched upon the topic of his work in music, "I'm the kind of person who always tries to bite off more than I can chew. That's probably what gets me to keep working on my music, because successfully making a song that I like is not as easy as some might think.", he added, "I sometimes give up because of that, but I'm constantly trying hard to finish my songs." 

"When do you think you improve yourself the most?", V answered this question too, "They are moments when I'm reading messages from ARMY that contain stories of their lives. Their messages really help me to improve myself." 

He continued, "They could simply be about the kind of duties they have at work, the sorts of things that bring them happiness lately or what they do to make themselves better these days. These may just be some random stuff that happen to them on a daily basis, but they truly give me strength.", demonstrating his enormous love for ARMY. 
V
V
(Credit= 'ellekorea' Instagram, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
