[SBS Star] '8-year Couple' SE7EN ♥ Lee Da-hae Announce Their Marriage

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

The celebrity couple SE7EN and Lee Da-hae are getting married in May.On March 20, SE7EN updated his Instagram with a handwritten letter.In the letter, SE7EN stated, "2023 is my 20th year in the industry. It honestly wouldn't have been possible without you, my fans. You've given me endless support. I can't thank you enough for that. Before I delivered this to anybody else, I wanted to deliver it to you first."He continued, "For the last eight years, my girlfriend Lee Da-hae and I shared good and bad times together. She loved me even though I wasn't perfect. I wanted to tell you that we've decided to get married on May 6.""Starting today, I will be a maturer and more responsible person as a husband, and the head of our family. Once again, thank you for your love and support. I'll be back as a better self soon. Thank you.", he ended the letter.A little while later, Lee Da-hae also took to her Instagram to share the good news, alongside their pre-wedding photos.Lee Da-hae wrote under the photos, "Since we've been together for so long―as long as eight years, this announcement probably won't come as a surprise to many, but I somehow just felt really shy to make it public until now. I kept thinking how I should tell everyone."The actress went on, "In the coming month of May, we will go from a longtime couple to newlyweds. I'm still more used to calling him my boyfriend, but... I'll be a wonderful wife for my life partner. He's someone who's given me a great amount of happiness and been there for me this whole time."She wrapped her comment up by saying, "It would be incredible for us to get married with your love and blessings upon us. I'll do my best to repay the love you've given me, as a good actress as well as one's good wife. Thank you so much!"Back in September 2016, SE7EN and Lee Da-hae went public with their relationship following the release of their dating report by news outlet Dispatch.(Credit= 'se7enofficial' 'leedahey4eva' Instagram)(SBS Star)