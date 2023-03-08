뉴스
[SBS Star] "All His Facial Features..." Han Ga In Reveals that Her Son Bears a Striking Resemblance to Her
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.08 18:23 View Count
Actress Han Ga In shared that her son looks exactly like her when she was young. 

On March 7 episode of JTBC's television show 'Best Days to Move' (literal traslation), the two hosts―Han Ga In and Shin Dong-yeop were seen heading to Anseong-si, Gyeonggi-do to meet their 'clients'. 

While heading to Anseong-si, Shin Dong-yeop brought up the topic of family to Han Ga In, "I feel like kids feel more emotionally stable when they live with their grandparents. You currently live with your parents, don't you?" 
Han Ga In
Han Ga In answered, "Yeah, I live with my parents, and I think it's great for kids.', then went, "Oh!" as if she suddenly thought of something that she wanted to tell him. 

She said, "My son looks a lot like me. All his facial features do. Since we look so similar, my mom always tells me that whenever she looks at my son, she is reminded of me when I was his age. She says she travels back in time once in a while because of that." 
Han Ga In
As Shin Dong-yeop commented, "That must feel weird for her.", Han Ga In replied, "That's what she tells me all the time. She's like, 'I feel like I'm looking at you when I'm looking at him. It's just for that moment, but it makes me go back to being the old me.'" 

Shin Dong-yeop responded, "Even if our technology advances in the future, I don't think we would be able to invent a time machine. But it must make her feel like she owns a time machine or something."  

The actress laughed and stated, "Yeah, she tells me that those moments really take her back in time." 
Han Ga In
Han Ga In married actor Yeon Jung Hoon in May 2005; their daughter was born in April 2016 and son in May 2019. 

(Credit= JTBC Best Days to Move, KBS 2 Days & 1 Night) 

(SBS Star) 
