[SBS Star] Fans Notice Park Bom Has the Same Patches on Her Collarbones for 3 Months; Agency Responds
[SBS Star] Fans Notice Park Bom Has the Same Patches on Her Collarbones for 3 Months; Agency Responds

[SBS Star] Fans Notice Park Bom Has the Same Patches on Her Collarbones for 3 Months; Agency Responds

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.07 18:23
[SBS Star] Fans Notice Park Bom Has the Same Patches on Her Collarbones for 3 Months; Agency Responds
Fans are concerned for K-pop artist Park Bom's health after noticing that she had the same patches on her collarbones for three months. 

On March 6, Park Bom gave an update on life through her Instagram. 

In the photo, Park Bom was seen posing for the camera with a stylish new haircut―hime cut. 
Park Bom
Since it was her first Instagram update in months, fans were simply happy that they were able to see Park Bom was doing well at first. 

But as they took a closer look at the photo, they noticed that Park Bom had patches on her collarbones. 

Those patches instantly reminded them of her photo that she uploaded on Instagram back in December. 

When they compared the patches from the two different times, they were able to find out that they were the same patches. 

That was when they started to worry about her; they worried if Park Bom had injured her collarbones. 
Park Bom
In response to the voices of concern, Park Bom's management agency D NATION gave their official response on March 7. 

D NATION stated, "There's nothing wrong with Park Bom's collarbones. The patches weren't used to treat any cuts or scars. They are magnetic acupressure patches. She put them on to help her massage lymph nodes." 

Upon hearing that they were just magnetic acupressure patches, fans heaved a sigh of relief. 
Park Bom
(Credit= 'newharoobompark' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
