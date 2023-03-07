[SBS Star] Fans Notice Park Bom Has the Same Patches on Her Collarbones for 3 Months; Agency Responds

On March 6, Park Bom gave an update on life through her Instagram.
In the photo, Park Bom was seen posing for the camera with a stylish new haircut―hime cut.
But as they took a closer look at the photo, they noticed that Park Bom had patches on her collarbones.
Those patches instantly reminded them of her photo that she uploaded on Instagram back in December.
When they compared the patches from the two different times, they were able to find out that they were the same patches.
That was when they started to worry about her; they worried if Park Bom had injured her collarbones.
D NATION stated, "There's nothing wrong with Park Bom's collarbones. The patches weren't used to treat any cuts or scars. They are magnetic acupressure patches. She put them on to help her massage lymph nodes."
Upon hearing that they were just magnetic acupressure patches, fans heaved a sigh of relief.
(SBS Star)