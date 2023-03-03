[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER HARAM·AHYEON Make Their First Public Appearance on the First Day of High School

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HARAM and AHYEON of upcoming 7-member K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER were spotted at their school entrance ceremony yesterday.On March 2, the entrance ceremony took place at Hanlim Arts School, located in Songpa-gu, Seoul.Hanlim Arts School is a high school where a collection of K-pop stars including TAEMIN of SHINee, P.O of Block B, MINO of WINNER, Krystal of f(x), YUGYEOM of GOT7, YERI of Red Velvet, soloist SOMI and more have attended and graduated from.And HARAM and AHYEON were next to join this amazing lineup of alumni.At the beginning of this year, BABYMONSTER's management agency YG Entertainment dropped introduction videos of each member online.Ever since they were released, fans around the world could not hide their excitement for the group's debut.As fans knew that HARAM and AHYEON were to begin their high school life at Hanlim Arts School, a lot of them waited outside the school, hoping to see them at the entrance ceremony.It was their lucky day, because not only did they get to see HARAM and AHYEON for the very first time in real life, but also got to interact with them.As if both HARAM and AHYEON expected to see their fans there, they waved to them with a big smile and made some cute poses together for photos.This instantly melted the hearts of all fans who were there to see them in the cold weather.Despite being the first time meeting fans, HARAM and AHYEON acted like they were professionals.Aside from gaining attention for their presence during their first-ever public appearance after the group was unveiled online, one of them HARAM also caught the eye of everyone for her impressive achievement on this day.Like many schools, Hanlim Arts School offers scholarships to those with exceptional talent.There are six different departments at Hanlim Arts School, and only one student from each department gets scholarships.At the entrance ceremony, HARAM―music major―was awarded scholarships, which made fans go, "Wow."Previously, YG Entertainment revealed that the group will make debut within this year.(Credit= 'sway_ahyeon' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)