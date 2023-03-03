뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER HARAM·AHYEON Make Their First Public Appearance on the First Day of High School
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER HARAM·AHYEON Make Their First Public Appearance on the First Day of High School

[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER HARAM·AHYEON Make Their First Public Appearance on the First Day of High School

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.03 15:13 View Count
[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER HARAM·AHYEON Make Their First Public Appearance on the First Day of High School
HARAM and AHYEON of upcoming 7-member K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER were spotted at their school entrance ceremony yesterday. 

On March 2, the entrance ceremony took place at Hanlim Arts School, located in Songpa-gu, Seoul. 

Hanlim Arts School is a high school where a collection of K-pop stars including TAEMIN of SHINee, P.O of Block B, MINO of WINNER, Krystal of f(x), YUGYEOM of GOT7, YERI of Red Velvet, soloist SOMI and more have attended and graduated from. 

And HARAM and AHYEON were next to join this amazing lineup of alumni. 
BABYMONSTER
At the beginning of this year, BABYMONSTER's management agency YG Entertainment dropped introduction videos of each member online. 

Ever since they were released, fans around the world could not hide their excitement for the group's debut. 

As fans knew that HARAM and AHYEON were to begin their high school life at Hanlim Arts School, a lot of them waited outside the school, hoping to see them at the entrance ceremony. 
BABYMONSTER
BABYMONSTER
It was their lucky day, because not only did they get to see HARAM and AHYEON for the very first time in real life, but also got to interact with them. 

As if both HARAM and AHYEON expected to see their fans there, they waved to them with a big smile and made some cute poses together for photos. 

This instantly melted the hearts of all fans who were there to see them in the cold weather. 

Despite being the first time meeting fans, HARAM and AHYEON acted like they were professionals. 
BABYMONSTER
Aside from gaining attention for their presence during their first-ever public appearance after the group was unveiled online, one of them HARAM also caught the eye of everyone for her impressive achievement on this day. 

Like many schools, Hanlim Arts School offers scholarships to those with exceptional talent. 

There are six different departments at Hanlim Arts School, and only one student from each department gets scholarships. 

At the entrance ceremony, HARAM―music major―was awarded scholarships, which made fans go, "Wow."
BABYMONSTER
Previously, YG Entertainment revealed that the group will make debut within this year. 

(Credit= 'sway_ahyeon' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.