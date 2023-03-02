[SBS Star] VIDEO: Charlize Theron Guards BLACKPINK JISOO?

이미지 확대하기

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK showed her popularity as a global superstar, centering the spotlight in Paris Fashion Week 2023.On February 28, at Tuileries Garden, Paris, JISOO attended the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 show as the brand's global ambassador.With a flared petticoat and stunning purple dress, JISOO stole the show, looking like a princess.The venue was packed with fans who came to see her. As joyous the occasion was, it also raised some concerns, since JISOO was seen struggling to move through the crowd.In a hall full of VIP stars who had come to celebrate the show, JISOO had a special moment with one of them.The encounter between JISOO and Charlize Theron, South African-American actress, went viral amongst the fans.Two stars posed together in front of the camera, flashes flooded as Charlize Theron put her arm around JISOO's shoulder.Suddenly, the actress turned away from the camera and went in front of JISOO, practically blocking her from the press.Opening up her jacket to cover JISOO, Charlize Theron said, "Alright guys, guys. I'm protecting her."It seems like she tried to ease JISOO's tension, taking a playful yet thoughtful step.Social media raved over the interaction between world-famous K-pop star and a Hollywood star.(Credit= 'Dior' Twitter, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)