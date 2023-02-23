[SBS Star] BTS V Shares He Got an IV as Many as 3 Times After Returning from Shooting in Mexico

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he got an IV three times after returning from his recent shooting in Mexico.On February 22, a press conference for an upcoming tvN's television show 'Jinny's Kitchen' took place online.Produced by well-known producer Na Young-seok, 'Jinny's Kitchen' is a spin-off show of 'Youn's Kitchen'.In 'Youn's Kitchen', Park Seo Jun, actor Lee Seo Jin, actresses Yoon Yeo-jung and Jung Yu-mi were in it together.Yoon Yeo-jung departed from the show, and the new members Choi Woo Shik―a cast of another spin-off show 'Youn's Stay'―and V joined 'Jinny's Kitchen'.'Jinny's Kitchen' follows the cast in their journey to a foreign destination where they open a pop-up restaurant for a few days; the members recently returned from their shooting in Mexico.During the press conference, reporters asked V's feelings of being a new joiner of the show.V answered, "My expectations of the show were very high. Thanks to producer Na Young-seok, I got to experience something that I had never experienced in my life. I thought I would wait at the restaurant, but I was asked to cook. I couldn't understand that at all, because I'm the worst cook out of BTS members. I kept on thinking to myself, 'Why did they get me to cook when I'm horrible at it?'", then tilted his head to the side.He laughingly continued, "As I learned how to cook though... Cooking became something that I.... Still didn't like. I didn't end up liking cooking or anything at all."; the way he unexpectedly twisted his sentence made the rest of 'Jinny's Kitchen' members laugh.He added, "Cooking isn't easy, I came to realize that while cooking there. It was tough, seriously tough."After that, V emphasized how much he worked hard at the restaurant, "Once I returned to Korea, I got an IV like three times. I really worked for the restaurant with all my might. So, please do look forward to watching our show, everyone!"(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen)(SBS Star)