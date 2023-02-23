뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says, "Sorry Kids, Mom's Got the Travel Itch!"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says, "Sorry Kids, Mom's Got the Travel Itch!"

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says, "Sorry Kids, Mom's Got the Travel Itch!"

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.02.23 15:06 Updated 2023.02.23 15:07 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says, "Sorry Kids, Moms Got the Travel Itch!"
Actress Han Ga In expressed how sorry she feels for her two kids, as she travels a lot these days.

On February 21, Han Ga In and comedian Shin Dong-yeob headed to Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do for a television show. 

On their way to Yesan, Shin Dong-yeob shared his concerns for Han Ga In's children, since her and her spouse, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, both have to travel all the time for their shows.
Shin Dong-yeop
"Kids could be confused like, 'What is this?'", he jokingly remarked.

Han Ga In is on JTBC's television show, 'Best Days to Move' (literal translation), and for the concept of it being the hosts helping people out on their moving day, the mother of two children has to go out on a road every week.

"Mommy and daddy are so sorry. We got the travel itch.", Han Ga In told her children wittingly.
Han Ga In
"I am out on a road trip even more than my husband these days," she continued, "Jung Hoon goes once in two weeks for his show when we go once a week."

"We are hitting all the 'nam-dos'! Gyeongsangnam-do, Jeollanam-do, and now Chungcheongnam-do. Every nam-dos!", her hilarious outpour made Shin Dong-yeob laugh.

"It is unprecedented in my career, too, visiting local places this much on a television show.", Shin Dong-yeob commented, the comedian who has been around for more than 31 years.

He joyfully continued, "I think it is working for me in a good way, going around the countryside and meeting different people."

Han Ga In agreed, "It feels as if we are actually on a travel."
HAN GA IN kids
Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon are now married for 18 years. The couple has two kids, a girl, and a boy.

(Credit= 'hangaingagari' Instagram, JTBC Best Days to Move)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.