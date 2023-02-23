[SBS Star] Han Ga In Says, "Sorry Kids, Mom's Got the Travel Itch!"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In expressed how sorry she feels for her two kids, as she travels a lot these days.On February 21, Han Ga In and comedian Shin Dong-yeob headed to Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do for a television show.On their way to Yesan, Shin Dong-yeob shared his concerns for Han Ga In's children, since her and her spouse, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, both have to travel all the time for their shows."Kids could be confused like, 'What is this?'", he jokingly remarked.Han Ga In is on JTBC's television show, 'Best Days to Move' (literal translation), and for the concept of it being the hosts helping people out on their moving day, the mother of two children has to go out on a road every week."Mommy and daddy are so sorry. We got the travel itch.", Han Ga In told her children wittingly."I am out on a road trip even more than my husband these days," she continued, "Jung Hoon goes once in two weeks for his show when we go once a week.""We are hitting all the 'nam-dos'! Gyeongsangnam-do, Jeollanam-do, and now Chungcheongnam-do. Every nam-dos!", her hilarious outpour made Shin Dong-yeob laugh."It is unprecedented in my career, too, visiting local places this much on a television show.", Shin Dong-yeob commented, the comedian who has been around for more than 31 years.He joyfully continued, "I think it is working for me in a good way, going around the countryside and meeting different people."Han Ga In agreed, "It feels as if we are actually on a travel."Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon are now married for 18 years. The couple has two kids, a girl, and a boy.(Credit= 'hangaingagari' Instagram, JTBC Best Days to Move)(SBS Star)