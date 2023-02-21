[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V & Jung Yu-mi Got Into a Big Fight While Having Instant Noodles Together?

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS and actress Jung Yu-mi said to have gotten into a huge fight while having instant noodles together.On February 20, V, Jung Yu-mi, actors Park Seo Jun, Lee Seo Jin and Choi Woo Shik guested on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube show 'The Game Caterers'.They recently filmed 'Jinny's Kitchen' in Mexico―a spin-off show of tvN's television show 'Youn's Kitchen'/'Youn's Stay', featuring Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo Jun, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik and actress Yoon Yeo-jung.During their talk, Jung Yu-mi shared that she was able to rely on V a lot even though he was a new joiner of 'Jinny's Kitchen'.Jung Yu-mi stated, "I thought our boss Seo-jin would be nice to me since we've worked with each other in the past, but he wasn't even close to being nice. The rest of the members were the same; each of them snapped at me at least once."She looked at V and resumed, "But thankfully, V was nice to me. Despite not knowing me well, he tried making conversation with me all the time. So, I came to rely on V from then."Lee Seo Jin commented, "What on earth are you talking about?! V is the one who snapped at you greater than anyone else!", then he revealed what happened between them, "One day in Mexico after our work, Yu-mi and V got into a fight. They fought while having ramyeon (instant noodles) together."He continued, "V was so angry at Yu-mi that he screamed at her saying, 'Noona, are you really going to do this to me? You're not on my side anymore!' The fight was insane."V laughingly explained, "After finishing dinner, Yu-mi and I were like, 'Let's have ramyeon as snack.' We wanted to eat loads, so we decided to cook three packets of ramyeon instead of two. Seo Jun cooked it for us and I was super excited. But you know what Yu-mi did? She put her chopsticks down on the table only after having one chopstick's worth. She told me that she was too full to have more."He went on, "Can you believe that?! I felt betrayed. I ended up having two packets of ramyeon by myself. I was the one who was too full!"Jung Yu-mi blushed and said, "I honestly thought that I would be able to eat all that. But as soon as I had some, I couldn't have more of it. Those noodles wouldn't go down my throat. Sorry...!"Then, V was asked why he wanted to have ramyeon right after dinner, when he was full enough.With an awkward smile, V answered, "I've had a hectic and rough day at our restaurant. It was my way of relieving the stress from that day."His honest answer made the rest of 'Jinny's Kitchen' members laugh and go, "Oh, we totally get you now!"(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube)(SBS Star)