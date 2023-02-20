[SBS Star] "How Many?!" BAMBAM Tells How Many His Mother's Korean Restaurants There Are in Thailand

이미지 확대하기





BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared how successful his mother's Korean restaurants have become from a small restaurant.On February 17 episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant', BAMBAM featured as a special host.During the opening, chef Lee Yeon-bok said to BAMBAM, "I heard that your mother is excellent at cooking. Is that right?"BAMBAM answered, "Ah yes. She really loves to cook. She especially loves Korean food. She loves it so much that she even opened a Korean restaurant in Thailand."He continued, "Although she no longer owns the restaurant, she did have one before. Actually, it wasn't just one... She started out as a small one, but it soon became a franchise."Another host Boom responded, "Oh? So, she sold all her restaurants?"Then, BAMBAM nodded and revealed a surprising number of his mother's restaurants in Thailand at the moment.BAMBAM said, "Yeah, not long after she opened the first restaurant, she opened a second one, then a third one. Some time ago, this person bought her restaurant and made them into a large restaurant chain. There are currently like over 50 of the Korean restaurant around Thailand."As the hosts wowed at how much success his mother's restaurants made, BAMBAM proudly added, "Thanks to that, my mother is taking some good rest at home."BAMBAM is a Thai member of GOT7; he moved to Seoul, Korea to began his K-pop training at JYP Entertainment in 2011.All members of BAMBAM's family said to have taken a keen interest in Korean culture ever since BAMBAM was little.(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant)(SBS Star)