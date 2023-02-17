[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Shyly Grooves to Dance Music at an NBA Game

On February 16, G-DRAGON popped up at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, the United States.
The Los Angeles Lakers played against the New Orleans Pelicans at the arena on this day, and G-DRAGON was there to watch the game.
Two of them even took their top off and wiggled their belly about.
When G-DRAGON watched them dance like this, he burst into big laughter.
Then, the camera showed G-DRAGON, and he waved his hands and arms to the music.
As he did so, he shyly smiled and lowered his head in shyness.
In a box in the corner of the 'Dance Cam', it said, "G-DRAGON, K-pop artist and business mogul."
Later on the day, the Los Angeles Lakers updated their Instagram with a photo of G-DRAGON watching the Lakers game at Crypto.com as well.
(Credit= 'lakers' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)