[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Shyly Grooves to Dance Music at an NBA Game
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.17 10:48 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was seen grooving to dance music at an NBA game. 

On February 16, G-DRAGON popped up at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, the United States.

The Los Angeles Lakers played against the New Orleans Pelicans at the arena on this day, and G-DRAGON was there to watch the game. 
During the 'Dance Cam', some audience went completely wild and danced to the music with great excitement. 

Two of them even took their top off and wiggled their belly about. 

When G-DRAGON watched them dance like this, he burst into big laughter. 

Then, the camera showed G-DRAGON, and he waved his hands and arms to the music. 

As he did so, he shyly smiled and lowered his head in shyness. 

In a box in the corner of the 'Dance Cam', it said, "G-DRAGON, K-pop artist and business mogul." 

Later on the day, the Los Angeles Lakers updated their Instagram with a photo of G-DRAGON watching the Lakers game at Crypto.com as well.
 

Recently, G-DRAGON hinted at his long-awaited comeback within the year. 

(Credit= 'lakers' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
