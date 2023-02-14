뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Purchase a Luxury House in Irvine, California for Children's Education?
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Purchase a Luxury House in Irvine, California for Children's Education?

[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Purchase a Luxury House in Irvine, California for Children's Education?

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.14 16:16
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Purchase a Luxury House in Irvine, California for Childrens Education?
It is said that singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee purchased a luxury house in Irvine, California for their children's education. 

On February 13, tvN's television show 'Free Doctor' covered how passionate RAIN and Kim Tae-hee are about educating their children. 

Previously in June 2019, the couple bought a 2-million dollar house in the United States, particularly in Irvine, California. 

At that time, their agencies did not specify why they bought the house there; they just stated it was for a personal reason. 
RAIN and Kim Tae-hee
While discussing why RAIN and Kim Tae-hee chose Irvine over any other cities in the United States, one reporter explained that it was because of the city's convenience as well as safety, and its high standard of education. 

The reporter said, "First, Irvine is a planned city, so it's very convenient to live in. It's also one of the safest cities in the country. In addition to that, it's located close to the world's most prestigious universities; it's known as an educational city. Since the city is also the textbook example of beautiful year-round climate, many believe that it's a place that's perfect to raise and educate children. This is probably why RAIN and Kim Tae-hee chose Irvine too." 

She continued, "Schools in Irvine aren't cheap. It costs about 30 million won (approximately 24,000 dollars) a year for kindergarten, 40 million won (approximately 32,000 dollars) for elementary school, 70 million won (approximately 55,000 dollars) for middle school, and 80 million won (approximately 63,000 dollars) for high school." 

She added, "If we add living expenses, it'll cost at least 1 billion won (approximately 780,000 dollars) in total for them to raise their children in Irvine. This doesn't include the price of housing. They've already made a big investment, and it looks like they will continue to do so in the future." 
RAIN and Kim Tae-hee
RAIN and Kim Tae-hee
Besides RAIN and Kim Tae-hee, other Korean celebrities that bought a house in Irvine for education of their children include Cha In-pyo―Shin Ae-ra, Son Ji-chang―Oh Yeon-soo and more. 

(Credit= tvN Free Doctor, Coupang) 

(SBS Star) 
