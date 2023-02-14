[SBS Star] Jay Park Asks the Audience Not to Take a Close Look at His Voluminous Hair; Why?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Jay Park revealed a secret to his voluminous hair.On February 12 episode of KBS' music show 'The Seasons', singer Kwon Jung-yeol made a guest appearance.When Jay Park introduced Kwon Jung-yeol to the audience, he commented, "Jung-yeol's got a charming voice, and clear skin. He looks very young, don't you think? Apparently, Jung Yeol's fans refer to him as an elf. It suits him so well."Then, Jay Park asked Kwon Jung-yeol why his fans call him an elf.Kwon Jung-yeol laughingly answered, "It's probably because of my name. An elf (yo-jung) connects with my name well, so that's probably why."Jay Park responded, "Actually, my fans call me an elf sometimes too. It's not because of my name or anything though. It's as I have pointy ears."Kwon Jung-yeol said, "Yeah, I totally get why they call you an elf. You do remind me of an elf a lot. Also, I was going to say... I love your hairstyle. I want to try that kind of hairstyle one day."On this day, Jay Park had a brush up hairstyle, which highlighted his voluminous hair.To this, Jay Park laughed and shared an interesting fact about his hair.He shyly covered parts of his hair with his hand, and stated, "Oh, I use quite a lot of touch up powder on my hair. I color empty bits of my scalp with it. Please don't look at my hair too closely, everyone!"In fact, in the end of last year, Jay Park complained about losing more and more hair as he got older.It seems like Jay Park recently started using some touch up powder to cover what he considers as his flaws.(Credit= KBS The Seasons)(SBS Star)