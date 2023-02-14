뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jay Park Asks the Audience Not to Take a Close Look at His Voluminous Hair; Why?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jay Park Asks the Audience Not to Take a Close Look at His Voluminous Hair; Why?

[SBS Star] Jay Park Asks the Audience Not to Take a Close Look at His Voluminous Hair; Why?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.14 14:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Jay Park Asks the Audience Not to Take a Close Look at His Voluminous Hair; Why?
K-pop artist Jay Park revealed a secret to his voluminous hair. 

On February 12 episode of KBS' music show 'The Seasons', singer Kwon Jung-yeol made a guest appearance. 

When Jay Park introduced Kwon Jung-yeol to the audience, he commented, "Jung-yeol's got a charming voice, and clear skin. He looks very young, don't you think? Apparently, Jung Yeol's fans refer to him as an elf. It suits him so well." 

Then, Jay Park asked Kwon Jung-yeol why his fans call him an elf. 

Kwon Jung-yeol laughingly answered, "It's probably because of my name. An elf (yo-jung) connects with my name well, so that's probably why." 
Jay Park
Jay Park responded, "Actually, my fans call me an elf sometimes too. It's not because of my name or anything though. It's as I have pointy ears." 

Kwon Jung-yeol said, "Yeah, I totally get why they call you an elf. You do remind me of an elf a lot. Also, I was going to say... I love your hairstyle. I want to try that kind of hairstyle one day." 

On this day, Jay Park had a brush up hairstyle, which highlighted his voluminous hair. 
Jay Park
To this, Jay Park laughed and shared an interesting fact about his hair. 

He shyly covered parts of his hair with his hand, and stated, "Oh, I use quite a lot of touch up powder on my hair. I color empty bits of my scalp with it. Please don't look at my hair too closely, everyone!" 

In fact, in the end of last year, Jay Park complained about losing more and more hair as he got older. 

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Honestly Shares that He Is Losing Hair & Gaining Fat on His Belly These Days

It seems like Jay Park recently started using some touch up powder to cover what he considers as his flaws.
Jay Park
(Credit= KBS The Seasons) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.