[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Kang Covers 'Hype Boy' & 'HOT' in the Most Awkward but Cutest Way
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.13 15:07
Actor Song Kang made fans smile with the most awkward but cutest cover of 'Hype Boy' and 'HOT'. 

On February 11, Song Kang held his fan meeting titled 'Kang's Moment' (literal title) at Yonsei University's Main Hall, Seoul. 

At this fan meeting, Song Kang showed fans something that he does not usually show; they were his dancing as well as singing skills. 

In the middle of the fan meeting, Song Kang stated, "I have learned some dance moves recently. I can dance to 'Hype Boy' and 'HOT'."

As fans asked him to show them 'Hype Boy' and 'HOT', Song Kang shyly got up from his seat. 
 
When 'Hype Boy' by K-pop girl group NewJeans was played, Song Kang started dancing to it. 

He looked so awkward but cute throughout his dance that the host Park Kyung-rim was seen laughing hard behind him. 

After that, the sound engineer turned 'HOT' by boy group SEVENTEEN on, which made Song Kang gear up for his next performance. 

Then, Song Kang danced to the highlight part of 'HOT' choreography with a shy smile. 
 
You could tell that Song Kang did his best for both 'Hype Boy' and 'HOT', but he certainly looked awkward the whole time; he almost looked as if he was a robot. 

Fans found this adorable though, and playfully said to Song Kang, "You're not 'HOT' when you dance, but you have a 'HOT' appearance, so it's all good!" 

On this day, Song Kang wrapped the fan meeting up with a romantic song―'Aloha'; he also was not the best at his singing, but that was not what fans considered important anyway. 

They were happy enough that Song Kang prepared all those performances just for them. 
 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
