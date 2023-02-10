[어쩌다] 게임만 했을 뿐인데 지리 천재가 된 이유

구글이 제공하는 전 세계 로드뷰를 보고 해당 장소가 어딘지 맞히는 '지오게서'라는 게임이 있습니다.



사진을 보고 더 빨리, 그리고 더 정확하게 어딘지 맞히면 큰 점수를 딸 수 있는 게임인데요.



하루에 이 게임만 내리 5시간 이상 '덕질'하다 최강자 자리에 오른 '성덕' 청년 트레버 레인볼트가 미국 전역의 주목을 받고 있습니다.



사진 한 장만 슬쩍 보고도 1초 만에 지구상 어떤 나라, 지역의 골목인지 맞혀버리는 능력을 얻게 된 트레버는 이제 온라인 콘텐츠 PD에서 전업 인플루언서로 완전히 바뀐 인생을 살고 있습니다.



요즘 세대가 세계를 이해하는 방식, <비디오머그>의 트레버 레인볼트 인터뷰와 <스브스프리미엄> '어쩌다'에서 확인하세요!



There is a game called 'GeoGuessr' that allows you to view the world's road view provided by Google and correctly identify the location.



The game allows you to score big by correctly identifying the location faster and more accurately by looking at the pictures.



The young man, who has become an expert at this game, has been attracting attention across the United States. He spent more than five hours a day playing this game, and is now known as the 'King of Dedication' for rising to the top.



Trevor, who has acquired the ability to correctly identify any country or region in the world in just one second by just taking a quick glance at the picture, has completely changed his life from an online contents PD to a professional influencer.



Check out the interview with Trevor, the trendsetter of the current generation's understanding of the world, in the video magazine and in the '어쩌다' section of the SBS Premium!



( 취재: 정혜경 / 영상취재: 서진호 / 구성: 신혜림 / 편집: 장희정 / 디자인: 고결 / 인턴: 이현서 김미랑 / 제작: D콘텐츠기획부 )