[SBS Star] Lee Young-ji Talks About Jay Park Making Her Stop Crying in the Funniest Way

Hip-hop artist Lee Young-ji shared that another hip-hop artist Jay Park made her stop crying in the most hilarious way.On February 5 episode of KBS' music show 'The Seasons', Lee Young-ji made a guest appearance.When the host Jay Park asked her to introduce herself to the audience, she said, "Hi, I'm Young-ji, who just won on a hip-hop survival audition show. And this is Jay Park, who was my producer at that time. He's the one that made me win."Lee Young-ji was the first female winner of the 11th season of Mnet's show 'Show Me the Money' that aired last year; Jay Park was her producer on 'Show Me the Money 11'.During the talk, Lee Young-ji mentioned having a dinner party with Jay Park and another producer Slom recently.The hip-hop artist said, "The producers and I went to a Korean barbecue place together like two weeks ago. It was a gathering to celebrate my win on the show. I had so much fun with them then."Lee Young-ji continued, "At one point though, I started getting very emotional and cried my eyes out. It was because I felt too grateful to the producers for what they had done for me. When Jay Park saw me crying, he asked, 'Why are you crying, Young-ji? Were you eliminated from the show or something?'"She went on, "When I told him why I was crying, he said the funniest thing to me that I stopped crying right away. He was like, 'Stop crying, Young-ji. I'm going to pluck all your eyelashes out if you keep crying.' It was my first time hearing that sort of thing from him, because he usually tells people who cry, 'It's okay. You did well.'", then laughed.When Lee Young-ji was finished with her story, Jay Park commented, "Ah yes, that's what I generally say, indeed. But it was also my first time seeing Young Ji cry that much, so I didn't know what to do. I mean, we were all there to celebrate her win. So, I thought to myself, 'She shouldn't be crying right now!'"He smiled and resumed, "I was just trying to brighten up the mood again. I wanted her to enjoy her celebration party. That was all."(Credit= KBS The Seasons)(SBS Star)