[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Listen to Me!" Yu Jae Seok Loses His Temper While Giving Kim Jong-kook Dating Advice

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok was seen losing his temper while giving singer Kim Jong-kook some dating advice.On Feburary 7, a video of Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong-kook and another entertainer Ji Suk-jin's talk was posted on YouTube.During their talk, they mentioned Kim Jong-kook's hope for marriage and inactive dating scene; Yu Jae Seok said, "I feel like you don't really want to get married anymore, Jong-kook. Last week, you told me..."Kim Jong-kook answered, "No, no. I think you misunderstood me. What I meant at that time was... For some, life might be okay without getting married. I will get married though."Yu Jae Seok responded, "Oh, okay. So, you still want to get married! Well then, set him up with someone, Suk-jin. He can't go another year without a girlfriend."Ji Suk-jin stated, "But he's not interested in that at all. He always says he wants to meet someone naturally. He hates those set-up dates."In response to Ji Suk-jin's remark, Kim Jong-kook nodded in agreement and commented, "Yeah, I don't like that. I want things to begin naturally between us."To this, Yu Jae Seok fumed and said, "What? Do you really think you make any sense right now? If you want to meet someone that way, you have to go around. But you don't! All you do is to work, hit the gym and stay home. Seriously, you would never be able to meet anyone naturally with your routine!"Ji Suk-jin also joined Yu Jae Seok, "Yeah, that's so true. You need to join a club or something. You can join different clubs online. It's easy. I saw a sewing club the other day. Do you want me to tell you the address to that? Or you should just ask them out if you bump into any person that you find attractive."Kim Jong-kook replied, "But I can't just ask girls out like that. I'm a television personality, so that makes it weird, you know. It would look like I'm hitting on her or something. No, no. That's creepy, isn't it? Yeah, no...", making Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin sigh deeply.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)