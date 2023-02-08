뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares When Yeon Jung Hoon Tells Her that He Cannot Stand the Sight of Her
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares When Yeon Jung Hoon Tells Her that He Cannot Stand the Sight of Her

[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares When Yeon Jung Hoon Tells Her that He Cannot Stand the Sight of Her

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.08 14:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares When Yeon Jung Hoon Tells Her that He Cannot Stand the Sight of Her
Actress Han Ga In shared that her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon sometimes tells her that he cannot stand the sight of her; she reveals when those times are.

On February 7 episode of JTBC's television show 'Best Days to Move' (literal translation), Han Ga In and another host Shin Dong Yeop met some magicians. 

When they were sitting down for a talk, the magicians told them their habits that they came to have because of their career. 

After that, they asked Han Ga In if she had any habits that came with her acting career. 
Han Ga In
Han Ga In thought for a little while before giving her answer, then said, "No, I don't really think so. But... I do tend to turn to my right whenever I spot a camera taking a photo or video of me. It's weird. I always do that when I see cameras around. I do it before I know it myself; I think I do it unconsciously." 

The actress explained, "I know why I unconsciously do it though. I prefer the left side of my face. So, I want my photos and videos to be taken from the right side. I struggle to look straight because of that reason." 

She laughed and told a funny story related to that, "My husband keeps telling me that he can't stand the sight of me like that. He was like, 'Why do you keep turning right? It's so annoying seeing you like that.' It was because he prefers his photos and videos to be taken on the same side as me." 

She laughingly added, "When we go somewhere, we have no choice but to stand and pose next to each other, both facing right. Not just me, but he also wants his left side to be taken, so... We'll never be able to take photos together looking at each other in the eye!"
Han Ga In
Han Ga In
(Credit= JTBC Best Days to Move, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.