[SBS Star] Han Ga In Shares When Yeon Jung Hoon Tells Her that He Cannot Stand the Sight of Her

On February 7 episode of JTBC's television show 'Best Days to Move' (literal translation), Han Ga In and another host Shin Dong Yeop met some magicians.
When they were sitting down for a talk, the magicians told them their habits that they came to have because of their career.
After that, they asked Han Ga In if she had any habits that came with her acting career.
The actress explained, "I know why I unconsciously do it though. I prefer the left side of my face. So, I want my photos and videos to be taken from the right side. I struggle to look straight because of that reason."
She laughed and told a funny story related to that, "My husband keeps telling me that he can't stand the sight of me like that. He was like, 'Why do you keep turning right? It's so annoying seeing you like that.' It was because he prefers his photos and videos to be taken on the same side as me."
She laughingly added, "When we go somewhere, we have no choice but to stand and pose next to each other, both facing right. Not just me, but he also wants his left side to be taken, so... We'll never be able to take photos together looking at each other in the eye!"
