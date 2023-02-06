뉴스
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Wants to Go to All Awards Ceremonies So that He Can Watch K-pop Performances?
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Wants to Go to All Awards Ceremonies So that He Can Watch K-pop Performances?

[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Wants to Go to All Awards Ceremonies So that He Can Watch K-pop Performances?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.06
[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Wants to Go to All Awards Ceremonies So that He Can Watch K-pop Performances?
Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo shared that he wants to attend all awards ceremonies so that he can watch performances by K-pop stars. 

On February 4 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, TAEYANG was seen meeting the two members of his military gang―DAESUNG of BIGBANG, Joo Won and Ko Kyoung Pyo. 
Ko Kyoung Pyo
Previously in November last year, after an annual awards ceremony 'Blue Dragon Film Awards', videos of Ko Kyoung Pyo at the ceremony went viral online. 

At this ceremony, K-pop acts including NewJeans, IVE and ZICO came to show their performances. 

During NewJeans and IVE's performances, Ko Kyoung Pyo moved side-to-side on his seat with a big smile on his face, seeming he was very much into the songs. 

When ZICO sat beside him while performing 'Any Song', Ko Kyoung Pyo excitedly showed off some signature dance moves of the song. 
 

At the restaurant table with TAEYANG, DAESUNG and Joo Won, Ko Kyoung Pyo mentioned this, "You guys know how much attention I got from that, right?" 

The actor resumed, "Hae-il was sitting right behind me at that time. He noticed that I wanted to dance and was like, 'Kyoung Pyo, don't worry about me. You have fun today, alright?' After hearing that, I was like, 'Okay, let's go!' I was a little worried about blocking his view with my dance, but I had nothing to worry about since he said that. So, I had lots of fun on that day like he told me to." 

He smiled and continued, "You know, I really want to go to all awards ceremonies even when I'm not invited for my work. I want to get a ticket somehow and go there as an audience. I mean, when will I ever get to watch performances by NewJeans and IVE if it wasn't then? I felt incredibly happy at that time." 
Ko Kyoung Pyo
Ko Kyoung Pyo
(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, Blue Dragon Film Awards) 

(SBS Star) 
