[SBS Star] VIDEO: "They Sound So Beautiful!" Cho Jung Seok Sings a Duet with GUMMY at Her Concert

Actor Cho Jung Seok sang a duet with his wife singer GUMMY at her concert.Last weekend, GUMMY's 20th debut anniversary concert 'BE ORIGIN' was held at Olympic Hall, Seoul.On the first day of the concert, Cho Jung Seok appeared on the screen with a message to the audience.On the second day though, Cho Jung Seok joined GUMMY on stage as a special guest.They sang 'Special Love', which is originally sung by GUMMY and singer Wheesung, and they performed 'Shallow' by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper as well.When they sang 'Shallow', Cho Jung Seok also played the guitar while he sang.Since this marks their first time performing together, the audience cheered hard for them in great excitement throughout their performance.In fact, it was the first time they were in the same frame ever since they release their wedding photos in 2018.Following their performance, GUMMY said, "We often sing with each other at home, but it's our first time singing together in front of others. Do you think we should drop a duet song? What are your thoughts?"The audience screamed out loud in response to her remark, and she continued, "My husband actually really wants to release it. But I'm the one who needs to plead for it now; I mean, he's become too big. He's even won a trophy for his soundtrack 'Aloha'. That's the trophy that I used to take home. I feel like I need to work harder.", then laughed.Afterwards, Cho Jung Seok laughed and bowed to the audience with a happy smile; they gave him a big round of applause.(Credit= Online Community, 'jungtol1226' 'stmaria_yuha' Twitter, '델리' YouTube)(SBS Star)