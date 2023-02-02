뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares She Once Got Told Off by YG Ent. Yang Hyun Suk in the Elevator
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.02 14:37 View Count
K-pop artist DARA shared that there was one time when she got told off by Yang Hyun-suk, the head of her former agency YG Entertainment, in the elevator. 

On February 1, a new episode of a popular YouTube show 'Unnies with No Appetite' was uploaded on YouTube. 

In this episode, disbanded K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X's member Yoon Eun Hye and girl group OH MY GIRL's member HYOJUNG joined DARA and actress Park So-hyun. 

As they were at a restaurant, Park So-hyun asked Yoon Eun Hye, "When you were part of your group, were you the one who used to lay out spoons and chopsticks on the table for everyone since you were the youngest of the group?" 

Yoon Eun Hye answered, "Well, things were much stricter back in the day, but I feel like if I say anything more than this, then people would think that I'm this old person who believes I'm always right."
DARA commented, "I was told off for things like that a lot in the past, actually. For instance, I got in the elevator with Yang Hyun-suk once; it was just the two of us. I was heading to a dance studio on the fourth floor, and his office was on the seventh floor, so he was heading there." 

She continued, "I pressed the button for the fourth floor for myself, then just stood still. I thought, 'Why is he not pressing the button for the seventh floor?', without knowing that it was my job to press it for him. As I stood there doing nothing, he went, 'What are you seriously doing?!'", then awkwardly laughed. 

Yoon Eun Hye responded, "Oh, it must be because you have a different cultural background. You lived years outside Korea, so you may not have been familiar with the culture where we have to consider someone older before yourself at all times."  

She laughingly added, "At least, you can talk and laugh about it now!" 
 

(Credit= '흥마늘 스튜디오' YouTube, 'hino2033' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
