[SBS Star] Cho Hyun-ah Laughs Hard as She Hears MINO Saying, "I Haven't Dated Anyone After Debut"
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.31 14:29 Updated 2023.01.31 14:30 View Count
Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA laughed hard as she heard MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER saying that he has not dated anyone after his debut. 

On January 26, MINO featured in his good friend Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah'. 

When MINO entered the room, Cho Hyun-ah introduced him as her friend of 10 years. 

She said, "Even though he's four years younger than I am, we're don't speak politedly to each other. It's all Western style for us. He doesn't even call me 'noona'." 
MINO
While talking together, Cho Hyun-ah commented, "This isn't something that I want to know, but I'm sure everybody watching this show would like to know what type of girls you like. Can you tell the viewers what your type is?" 

MINO thought for a little while, then he answered, "I would say that it's someone who has bright energy. I'm also attracted to a person who laughs at the jokes that I find funny." 

Cho Hyun-ah responded, "Umm... Are you describing P.O?", which made MINO give her a death stare and say, "Seriously? It's not a guy, okay?" 

MINO stated, "These days though, there's another thing that I look for in a girl. I want to be taken care of lately. So, I like girls who are caring. I look at other things than an appearance, so her appearance doesn't matter." 
MINO
Then, Cho Hyun-ah asked, "That makes me wonder... Out of all the relationships that you've been in so far, was there this love you can call it the best kind of love?" 

MINO answered, "I've not dated any girls after my debut, so... I don't know." 

Following several seconds of silence, Cho Hyun-ah burst out laughing and MINO laughed too. 

Cho Hyun-ah looked at him straight in the eye and said, "Oh, that's right! I've not seen any of your girlfriends after your debut, yes.", playing along with his words. 

After that, Cho Hyun-ah drank her drink in front of her, then stated, "I'm a big fat liar." 

It did seem as if MINO said that he dated nobody after his debut because he did not want to make any of his fans upset, but we will never know what the truth is; only MINO will know it. 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
