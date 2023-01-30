[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Already Living with His Wife & Her Family at His Home in Itaewon

Earlier today, Song Joong Ki announced that he has become a husband and father through his official fan community.
He said, "Katy Louise Saunders and I have registered our marriage today. We'll be kicking off a new life based on our deep trust and love. Another thing that I would like to tell you is that we're expecting a new life together."
In this report, 'Dispatch' stated that Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders met in Italy after he wrapped up shooting tvN's drama 'Vincenzo' there; words have previously gone around saying that she was his Italian teacher for 'Vincenzo', but that is said to be false.
Last spring, Katy Louise Saunders came to Korea and started living with Song Joong Ki at his home in Itaewon.
His home in Itaewon is a 20-billion-won (approximately 16 million dollars) home that was completed only about a year ago in February 2022.
When she was pregnant, he brought her parents over to Seoul; they are all currently living together at his Itaewon home.
In the beginning of this month, Katy Louise Saunders and her mother were spotted shopping at a baby product brand in Apgujeong.
But they stated that the couple has not decided the exact date of their wedding yet.
(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)
(SBS Star)