[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Already Living with His Wife & Her Family at His Home in Itaewon
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.30 17:32 View Count
Actor Song Joong Ki is reportedly enjoying his newlywed life with his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders and her family at his home in Itaewon, Seoul. 

Earlier today, Song Joong Ki announced that he has become a husband and father through his official fan community. 

He said, "Katy Louise Saunders and I have registered our marriage today. We'll be kicking off a new life based on our deep trust and love. Another thing that I would like to tell you is that we're expecting a new life together." 

▶ [SBS Star] "I Married Katy Louise Saunders Today and..." Song Joong Ki Announces to Be a Husband & Father
Song Joong Ki
A few hours later, news outlet 'Dispatch' released a report on Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders. 

In this report, 'Dispatch' stated that Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders met in Italy after he wrapped up shooting tvN's drama 'Vincenzo' there; words have previously gone around saying that she was his Italian teacher for 'Vincenzo', but that is said to be false. 

Last spring, Katy Louise Saunders came to Korea and started living with Song Joong Ki at his home in Itaewon. 

His home in Itaewon is a 20-billion-won (approximately 16 million dollars) home that was completed only about a year ago in February 2022.
Song Joong Ki
Upon her arrival, Song Joong Ki hired an English-Korean interpreter right away, so that she felt comfortable getting around the city while he was busy with his work. 

When she was pregnant, he brought her parents over to Seoul; they are all currently living together at his Itaewon home. 

In the beginning of this month, Katy Louise Saunders and her mother were spotted shopping at a baby product brand in Apgujeong. 
Song Joong Ki
According to Song Joong Ki's management agency, Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders will hold a wedding ceremony. 

But they stated that the couple has not decided the exact date of their wedding yet. 

(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
