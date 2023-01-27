[SBS Star] "Oh My, He's So Cute!" Song Joong Ki's First Television Appearance Gets Revisited

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

The first time actor Song Joong Ki ever made his television appearance has been revisited.On January 26, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus' aired an episode that compiled videos of some superstars' first television appearance.One of the superstars was Song Joong Ki; his first appearance on television was in 2006.He was a freshman at Sungkyunkwan University in 2006, and he went on a quiz show then.Since he boasted such great looks at that time, announcer Shin Young-il said to him, "You're very handsome. You also remind me of this particular celebrity. Do you know who I'm talking about?"With a shy smile, Song Joong Ki responded, "I can't believe that I'm saying it myself, but I've heard that I look like Kim Jung-hoon of UN a couple of times."Then, he was asked what he kind of job he hopes to have after graduating from university.Song Joong Ki stared at Shin Young-il's spot and commented, "My dream is to become an announcer. I want to steal your spot in the future.", and laughed.Because of his eye-catching appearance, an online fan club was created right after the broadcast at that time.Song Joong Ki did say that he wanted to become an announcer, but he ended up making his debut as an actor about two years later in 2008.Following his debut, Song Joong Ki reminisced the past when he appeared on the quiz show.Song Joong Ki said, "Initially, someone else was going to participate in the quiz show. But that person cancelled at the last minute, so I ended up going on it. I pulled an all-nighter for like five days before the quiz show to prepare myself for it. That's how I made it up to the finals."He continued, "When I heard that an online fan club was made after the show, I just couldn't believe it. I mean, it wasn't like I was a celebrity or anything, so...", then he jokingly added, "If I had a girlfriend back then, she probably would have been really mad."(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly Plus)(SBS Star)